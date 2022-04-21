NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup Sets Wednesday Ratings Ablaze

”Chicago Fire“ took home over 7 million viewers

CBS’ other offerings sank its overall ratings, though, prompting NBC to win the night with its “One Chicago” lineup — which was first in average viewers and ratings.

“Survivor” was the top dog Wednesday night, securing a strong 0.86 rating among the key 18-49 demographic. The CBS show, which aired in the 8 p.m. hour, also drew over 5 million total viewers.

“Chicago Fire” appeared to be the most popular of the lineup, drawing the most viewers of any show during primetime, with 7.2 million. It received a 0.77 rating.

Rudy Giuliani was finally revealed on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” last night and, as was first reported back in February, judge Ken Jeong did in fact walk off the stage. The episode aired to a a 0.63 rating and 3.8 million total viewers, which is fairly typical for the series.

The CW celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night by airing the documentary “Freddy Mercury: The Final Act.” It marked the first time the special was broadcast in the United States, and it secured a 0.11 rating and 891,000 total viewers.

Here’s how the major broadcast networks’ ratings broke down:

NBC was first in average ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo and in total viewers with an average of 6.7 million throughout primetime, according to official numbers.

“Chicago Med” kicked things off with a 0.65 rating and 6.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” scored a 0.77 rating and 7.2 million viewers. “Chicago PD” drew a 0.68 rating and 6.1 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was second in average ratings with a 0.48 demo rating, while CBS was second in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million.

CBS came in third in average ratings with a 0.45 demo rating. Fox was third in total viewers with an average of 2.7 million.

On CBS, “Survivor” earned a 0.86 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” fell to a 0.28 rating and 2.2 million total viewers. “Good Sam” took home a 0.2 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” drew a 0.63 rating and 3.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” had a 0.33 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. Fox doesn’t air new programming in the 10 p.m. hour.

ABC was fourth in average ratings with a 0.31 demo rating and in total viewers with an average of 2 million. “The Goldbergs” started the night with a 0.49 rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “The Wonder Years” received a 0.31 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. A rerun of “The Connors” aired to a 0.26 rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 9, while “Home Economics” took home a 0.28 rating and 1.7 million total viewers at 9:30. “Million Little Things” rounded things out with a 0.26 rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in average ratings with a 0.11 demo rating and in total viewers with an average of 891,000. “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” got a 0.11 rating and 891,000 total viewers through primetime.