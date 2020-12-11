NBC Picks Up Season 2 of Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’

NBC has picked up the second season of the Canadian medical drama “Transplant,” the network announced Friday.

“Transplant’s” home network, Canada’s CTV, has already commissioned a second season of the drama, which NBC will air in the U.S. The broadcast network previously imported the first season to pad its fall lineup and saw strong viewership numbers as a result, particularly in delayed viewing.

NBC’s run of “Transplant” Season 1 averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-seven-day numbers. The show was successful enough that NBC moved to expand its import strategy with another Canadian medical drama, Global TV’s “Nurses,” which premiered on the network earlier this week.

Also Read: NBC Imports Canadian Medical Drama 'Nurses' Following 'Transplant' Success

The series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson and Ayisha Issa also star.

The show was created by Joseph Kay, who served as executive producer on season one along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury. The series is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios.