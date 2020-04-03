NBC Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘Blindspot’

Jaimie Alexander-led drama to return for Season 5 on April 30

| April 3, 2020 @ 11:00 AM
Blindspot

Virginia Sherwood/NBC/Warner Brothers

NBC has set a premiere date for the fifth and final season of “Blindspot.”

The drama, led by Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, will return with new episodes on Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular 9 p.m. timeslot the following week.

Per NBC, the season “begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.”

Also Read: 'Blindspot' Renewed for Fifth and Final Season by NBC

The fifth and final season of “Blindspot” was held back from the network’s fall and midseason schedules this year after the show was removed from air during the all-important May sweeps period in 2019. The show was on the bubble with an average 0.8 rating in the demo and 4.3 million viewers overall last season, but NBC ultimately opted to pick up 13 additional episodes of the show back in May.

In addition to Stapleton and Alexander, the cast also includes Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Series creator and writer Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

“Blindspot” is a production of Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn’s House.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring tv premiere dates 2020 Netflix/Amazon/Pop TV/AMC
  • Feel Good Netflix
  • The Letter for the King Netflix
  • Tiger King Netflix
  • Self Made netflix Netflix
  • Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta TLC
  • Dark Side of the Ring - Vice Vice
  • One Day At a Time Revival Pop TV
  • Council of Dads NBC
  • Netflix Netflix
  • Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16 E!
  • Tacoma FD truTV
  • Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Amazon
  • OZARK Netflix
  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Netflix
  • Call the Midwife PBS
  • Vice Showtime Showtime
  • Challenge 35 MTV
  • Man With a Plan CBS
  • The Real Housewives of New York City - Season 12 Bravo
  • ELINE POWELL Siren Freeform
  • Broke CBS
  • Home Before Dark Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Future Man season 2 Hulu
  • Tales From the Loop Amazon Amazon
  • harley quinn DC Universe
  • Atlantas Missing and Murdered HBO
  • Quibi launch titles Quibi
  • The Last OG TBS
  • The Good Fight CBS All Access
  • Total Bellas E!
  • Brews Brothers Netflix
  • Belgravia Epix
  • Killing Eve Season 3 BBC America
  • Issa Rae Insecure Season 3 HBO
  • Run HBO HBO
  • Paradise Lost Spectrum Originals
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
  • The Baker and the Beauty ABC
  • Songland - Season 1 NBC
  • Mrs America FX
  • FX
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Mental Samurai Fox Fox
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • hollywood ryan murphy Getty
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • archer 1999 FXX
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Third Day HBO
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • DC Universe
  • CLARE CRAWLEY Bachelorette ABC
  • The 100 The CW
  • Love Island CBS
  • Genius: Aretha Nat Geo
  • AMC
  • Apple TV+
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 78

Here’s when 128 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE