NBC Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of ‘Blindspot’

NBC has set a premiere date for the fifth and final season of “Blindspot.”
The drama, led by Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, will return with new episodes on Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular 9 p.m. timeslot the following week.
Per NBC, the season “begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.”
The fifth and final season of “Blindspot” was held back from the network’s fall and midseason schedules this year after the show was removed from air during the all-important May sweeps period in 2019. The show was on the bubble with an average 0.8 rating in the demo and 4.3 million viewers overall last season, but NBC ultimately opted to pick up 13 additional episodes of the show back in May.
In addition to Stapleton and Alexander, the cast also includes Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Series creator and writer Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.
“Blindspot” is a production of Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn’s House.
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring.
