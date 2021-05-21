NBC Vet Rebecca Marks to Lead Communications for Warner Bros TV

Longtime NBC communications executive Rebecca Marks has joined Warner Bros. where she’ll lead communications for Warner Bros. TV.

Marks will have oversight of all consumer publicity, strategic business communications and awards campaigns related to original programming produced by the Studio’s television production units. This includes dramatic and comedic series from Warner Bros. Television and Warner Horizon Scripted Television across network, premium and cable, streaming, and first-run syndication, and the Television Group’s digital studio. Marks will also manage unscripted and alternative television publicity, marketing and promotions for Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media.

“Rebecca and I have either worked together or run in the same circles for over 20 years and, simply put, she is one of the best communications executives in our business. Period.” said Johanna Fuentes, Head of Global Communications, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “Her legacy at NBC speaks for itself, where she made an indelible impact over a brilliant three-decade run. We could not be more proud to have her leading our efforts for Warner Bros. Television. Channing and I are so thrilled to have her joining our team.”

Marks will start June 1. She had been with NBC since 1984.

“Rebecca is an incredible communications executive and I’m delighted that she will be joining us to head up publicity for the Warner Bros. Television Group,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group. “Rebecca lives and breathes television and has a track record of creating campaigns that break through the clutter and create buzz in today’s hyper-competitive environment. She is smart, strategic and well-respected, and I can’t wait for her to jump in.”

Marks will report to both Fuentes and Dungey.