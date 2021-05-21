new fall tv show lead ins

ABC/NBC/Fox

These New Fall Shows Landed the Best Lead-ins

by | May 21, 2021 @ 11:05 AM

“Alter Ego” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” hit the scheduling jackpot
tony maglio ratings report banner

Congratulations to all the new broadcast TV pilots picked up to series this week. Double congrats to the ones that were scheduled with sweet lead-ins for the upcoming fall TV season. We’re looking at you, “Queens,” “The Big Leap,” “Alter Ego,” “Ordinary Joe,” “La Brea,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “FBI: International.”

Mondays will be particularly packed with strong lead-in/first-year series one-two punches. On Fox, 9 o’clock’s “The Big Leap,” which follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a live production of “Swan Lake,” will immediately follow “9-1-1.” While totally unrelated in theme, the first-responder drama’s 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.2 million total viewers sure makes for an attractive launchpad.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Coverfly Featured Image

Inside Coverfly’s Plan to Reinvent How Hollywood Discovers Screenwriters
clapboard producers movies

Why Hollywood Producers Think They Need a Union Again
Last Man Standing

Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Rises With Series Finale
f9 vin diesel theaters

Summer’s Blockbuster Ads Have the Same Message: Come Back to Theaters
golden globes hfpa 2021

HFPA Members Suggest Suing Attorneys for ‘Damaging Advice’ to Golden Globes Group (Exclusive)

How Streaming Crashed the Upfronts

9 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2020-21 Season (Photos)

7 Lowest-Rated Renewed Broadcast TV Shows of the 2020-21 Season (Photos)

‘Masked Singer’ Spouse Shocker Boosts Ratings

Why Broadcast TV Is Betting Big on Franchises Like ‘NCIS,’ ‘Law & Order’ and ‘CSI’

Ratings: ‘The Resident’ and ‘Big Sky’ Lead Night of 6 Season Finales