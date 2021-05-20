9 Highest-Rated Canceled or Ending Broadcast TV Shows of the 2020-21 Season (Photos)

For a TV show, the only thing more important than having solid Nielsen ratings is staying on the air. One generally goes hand in hand with the other, but as we find out each spring, that's not always the case.
Scroll through the TheWrap's gallery to see the nine highest-rated scripted TV shows of the 2020-21 season that have been canceled or came to a plotted conclusion at Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC. All ratings in this story come from Nielsen's "most current" data, which includes a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. Lowest-rated is first, highest-rated last, and, yes, there is one big tie for fourth place. Readers can see the complete list of all the broadcast TV shows that have been renewed, canceled and ordered here.
ABC
Series: "For Life" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.7
OK, so the prison drama ended up serving a pretty brief sentence.
ABC
Series: "American Housewife" Net: ABC 18-49 rating: 0.7
"American Housewife" seemingly tried out every night of the week, but it never found a time slot -- or an audience.
CBS
Series: "The Unicorn" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 0.7
So maybe the Walton Goggins widower comedy wasn't THAT special.
Series: "MacGyver" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 0.7
Turns out he needed more than a pack of chewing gum and a paper clip.
CBS
Series: "All Rise" Net: CBS 18-49 rating: 0.7
You may sit.
NBC
Series: "Superstore" Net: NBC 18-49 rating: 0.7
America Ferrera's former sitcom wasn't even supposed to make it to THIS season. But then COVID brought it -- and Amy, briefly -- back.