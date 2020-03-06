NBC’s ‘Night School’ Pilot Casts ‘AJ and the Queen’ Alum Josh Segarra in Kevin Hart Role

NBC has tapped “AJ and the Queens” alum Josh Segarra to star in its “Night School” adaptation, taking over the role played by Kevin Hart in the film.

The multi-camera comedy pilot, which is executive produced by Hart, centers on a unique mix of adults at a night school GED prep class who unexpectedly bond over their shared experience and find themselves helping each other both inside and outside of the classroom. Segarra will play Teddy Walker, a charming salesman who enrolls in the class.

He joins the previously announced Shanola Hampton, who plays the Tiffany Haddish role in the pilot, Carrie Dawes, a high school teacher who doesn’t suffer fools and takes no prisoners. “Marlon” creator Chris Moynihan is writer and executive producer.

Released in September 2018, “Night School” starred Hart as a high school dropout who returns to his would-be alma mater to obtain his GED under the tutelage of an unorthodox teacher, played by Tiffany Haddish. The film grossed $77 million at the domestic box office but was roundly panned by critics, with a 27% fresh rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

The adaptation hails from Universal Television, Moynihan’s Bicycle Path Productions, Hartbeat Productions and Will Packer Media, which produced the original film. Packer, Sheila Ducksworth and Malcolm D. Lee, the film’s director, will executive produce alongside Hart and Moynihan.