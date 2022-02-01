Before fans can be transported back into the lives of the Bridgerton family on Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 2, a regency-era themed dating show is coming to NBC.

“The Courtship,” formerly known as “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,” will premiere Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It will continue on Sundays in the same time slot, and stream on Peacock the following day. The show was originally set to be a Peacock original series, but will now air on NBC first.

If you missed the announcement for this one the first time around, here’s the longline: “A heroine looking for her duke will sign up for the ultimate social experiment in romance. Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.”

Clearly this show is going to be reminiscent of the initially faux courtship of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings in “Bridgerton” Season 1 that blossomed into love, or that of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet from “Pride & Prejudice.”

“The Courtship” was filmed last summer and during early fall in the North of England, near York.

“The Courtship” is described as an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America. Production services on the series are provided by Shine TV. Executive producers include Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Susy Price and Andy Cadman.

The show was ordered for Peacock last summer.