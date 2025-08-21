NBCUniversal in Advanced Talks for 3-Year MLB Package Nearing $600 Million

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is in advanced talks with Major League Baseball for a package of games for NBC and Peacock, TheWrap has learned.

The parties are discussing a three-year deal approaching approximately $200 million annually, according to an individual familiar with the matter. If the deal goes through, NBC would carry baseball on Sunday nights when it’s not airing football or basketball games. It would also have some rights to post-season baseball and wild card games. Additional games would also be available on Peacock.

The talks and terms of the package were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, who also reports that Netflix is close to a deal to stream the Home Run Derby for more than $35 million a year, which would run through 2028.

The negotiations come as ESPN’s current media rights deal, which is worth approximately $550 million per year, is set to end after the 2025 season. That deal, which includes 30 regular season games per season, the Home Run Derby and Wild Card playoffs, was originally set to run through 2028.

According to the Journal, ESPN is also in advanced talks with the MLB and is looking to incorporate the league’s MLB.TV streaming service into its recently launched ESPN streamer. The deal may also include some in-market games and some national games, per the outlet.

In addition to ESPN, the MLB has media rights deals with Turner, Fox and Apple for $470 million per year, $729 million per year and $85 million per year, respectively.

Representatives for NBCUniversal, the MLB, Netflix and ESPN declined to comment.