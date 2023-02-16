NBCUniversal Promotes Tammy Filler, Jamie Cutburth and Jenny Depper Across Platforms

NBCUniversal has promoted three key executives across their platforms, the organization announced Thursday.

Tammy Filler and Jamie Cutburth have been elevated to Executive Vice President roles within NBCUniversal’s advertising and partnerships division following NBCUniversal’s restructuring, which aims to optimize client relationships in a One Platform environment, while Jenny Depper was promoted to Senior Vice President E! News Digital as the brand grows its leadership team.

Filler, who will join the Advertising and Partnerships division as Executive Vice President of the new Content and Talent Partnerships team, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Editor-in-Chief at E! News, where she oversaw the brand’s development and production of growing franchises as well as its digital content.

Reporting to Josh Feldman, Global Chief Marketing Officer for NBCUniversal’s Advertising and Partnerships, Filler will oversee NBCUniversal’s advertising strategies and sponsorships while developing monetization opportunities for NBCU talent IP.

Cutburth, who will become Executive Vice President of Creative Partnerships for the Advertising & Partnerships group, will focus on implementing the company’s marketing and advertising across the entire NBCUniversal ecosystem, including streaming, linear, social and digital.

Prior to serving as Senior Vice President of Creative and Development for the division, Cutburth has led partnership strategy for “Top Chef,” “The Real Housewives” franchise and BravoCon, among others.

As Filler exits as Executive Vice President and Editor-in-Chief at E! News, Depper will be elevated to Senior Vice President of E! News Digital and will oversee the brand’s digital strategy, audience and monetization and content development.

Reporting to Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President of Syndication Studios and E! News, in her new role, Depper has previously focused on content development, growth and revenue for “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Access Hollywood,” “Karamo,” “The Steve Wilkos Show,” “Maury Povich” and “Jerry Springer.”