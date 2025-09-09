NBCUniversal Employees to Return to Office 4 Days a Week

NBCUniversal employees are headed back to the office four days a week under a new return-to-office plan outlined in a memo to staff by chief operating officer Adam Miller.

“As we look ahead toward an exciting 2026 and reflect on the past years, it has become increasingly clear that we are better when we are together,” Miller wrote. “As we have all experienced, in-person work and collaboration spark innovation, promote creativity and build stronger connections.”

Under the updated policy, which takes effect on Jan. 5, 2026, employees will be required to be onsite Monday through Thursday, with the continued option to work remotely or in the office on Fridays.

“We recognize that for some of you, being onsite on Fridays is part of your role, and for others, it’s a choice. Our offices are open daily, and we encourage everyone to take full advantage of working together in person,” Miller continued. “Flexibility will remain an important part of our culture, and the company will continue to accommodate life events with options such as time off, adjusted hours or additional remote days when appropriate. “

Those who are not able to comply with the in-office requirement by Jan. 5 are being asked to discuss options with their human resources manager. Employees who are vice presidents or below may be eligible for a “voluntary exit assistance package.”

The move comes as the media giant prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026 and will spin off its cable network portfolio into Versant by the end of 2025.

Upcoming TV programming includes new and returning series across Bravo, Peacock and NBC, such as “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” “The Burbs” and “The Traitors;” the Milan-Cortina Olympics, Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, Telemundo’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and NBC News’ coverage of the midterm elections. Film releases include Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” Illumination’s “Minions 3” and a new original film from Steven Spielberg. NBCU will also open its first-ever Universal Kids Resort.

“It is shaping up to be quite a year, and I am looking forward to working with you all to bring it to life,” Miller’s memo concluded.

In addition to NBCUniversal, Paramount recently said it would begin a phased return to office in January that will see employees return five days per week.

The first phase, which kicks off Jan. 5, will impact employees in New York and Los Angeles. The second phase will see U.S. employees in other locations, international office employees and individuals in fully remote roles return to the office by the third quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Amazon ended its remote work policy entirely last year.