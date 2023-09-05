NBCUniversal Studio Group Names Former Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins Chief Business Officer

NBCUniversal Studio Group has hired former Hello Sunshine Chief Operations Officer Liz Jenkins to take the new position of chief business officer.

Chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group and Chief Content Officer Donna Langley announced the news Tuesday. Jenkins will report to Langley in the new role.

“Liz has established herself as an industry leader with a deep understanding of the complexities of our business and her unique perspective and varied experience fuel her drive for innovation,” said Langley. “She is a builder; whether it’s brands, individual projects, or culture. As the Studio Group continues to develop and adapt to the new industry climate, Liz will be an incredible partner to me and the broader NBCUniversal team.”

As chief business officer, Jenkins will work closely with Langley’s executive leadership team to navigate new opportunities. Long-range business planning and broader content strategy will be some more of Jenkins’ focuses at the new Studio creative hub, which aims to increase enterprise value at NBCUniversal platforms.

“The media space has never been more dynamic, disruptive and frankly, disrupted. I’m looking forward to bringing my experience in the independent space to bear in the more interconnected, multi-platform landscape that Donna and her team are building at NBCUniversal Studio Group,” Jenkins said. “I look forward to collaborating across NBCU to realize value creation throughout the portfolio.”

Jenkins initially joined Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company as the Chief Financial Officer in 2018. She then rose to COO in 2021. Previously, she served as Head of Strategic Ventures for Sony PlayStation and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy Media Rights Capital.

Jenkins currently serves as Board Chair for GLAAD and is on the Board of Directors of Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization providing essential items to children in need across the country. She received her M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and her B.A. from Stanford University.