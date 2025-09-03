NBCUniversal Sells Out Super Bowl LX Ad Inventory

NBCUniversal has sold out ad inventory for Super Bowl LX, which will air on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo on Feb. 8, 2026.

Ahead of its 20th season of “Sunday Night Football,” it has also sold out 90% of its NFL inventory separate from the Super Bowl. The upcoming NFL season marks the highest grossing season to date for the media giant, with overall revenue increasing across all platforms.

“Coming off of the strongest sports Upfront in our company’s history, Super Bowl LX has generated extraordinary interest from brands and allowed us to sell out of our ad inventory earlier than ever,” NBC Sports & Olympics advertising and partnerships executive vice president Peter Lazarus said in a statement. “With a monumental year ahead, we are proud of the incredible momentum thus far and are excited to offer both fans and brands an unrivaled slate of sports programming starting with NFL kick off.”

NBCUniversal saw strong demand for Super Bowl LX advertisers, with consumer packaged goods, entertainment, finance and alcohol remaining the top investing categories, while CPG, pharma, entertainment and QSR continue to increase their spend. Digital investments in the Super Bowl also increased by 20%.

NBCU welcomes over 150 partners across the 20th season of “Sunday Night Football,” with nearly 40 of whom are new. Auto, insurance, retail, tech and QSR continue to be core categories spending across SNF, with pharma, finance and tech increasing investments year over year. The company has also sold out of all key sponsorships for its NFL lineup with Toyota sponsoring Halftime.

In addition to Super Bowl LX, NBCUniversal’s upcoming sports programming includes the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, the NBA and WNBA, the 2026 Men’s FIFA World Cup on Telemundo and the Big Ten Championship game.