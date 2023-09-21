Disney’s Bob Iger, NBCU’s Donna Langley and Other Studio CEOs Return to WGA Strike Negotiation Talks

NBCUniveral’s Donna Langley, Disney’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav have returned to the WGA and AMPTP negotiation table, according to insiders with knowledge of the talks.

Thursday marks the second day in a row that the executives have unexpectedly been present at the table with guild leadership.

Both sides are making another attempt to negotiate a new contract, nearly a month after a contentious meeting between guild leaders and the AMPTP. The fact that studio leadership is present underscores the pressing need to reach an agreement.

TheWrap exclusively reported that showrunners had an emotional meeting with the WGA negotiating committee on Monday in which they stressed the crippling financial situation many are suffering through.

The central question hovering over this round of discussions is the extent to which each party is prepared to make concessions, given the mounting pressure to reach a resolution.

The WGA strike has endured for 143 days and is just less than two weeks shy of surpassing the 1988 writers’ strike, becoming the lengthiest strike in the history of the entertainment industry. And of course, once a deal is reached with the WGA, the AMPTP has to turn its attention to SAG-AFTRA which has been on strike for over two months.

