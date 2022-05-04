“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d get to 300,” says “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Chris O’Donnell in a video shared exclusively with TheWrap ahead of the CBS drama’s landmark episode, which airs Sunday, May 8.

Co-star LL Cool J, who has played Special Agent Sam Hanna on the military procedural since its 2009 debut, adds with a smile: “I mean, it’s historical, right? It’s rarefied air.”

“The 300th episode is the best version of what we do, comedy and drama, with action,” says Eric Christian Olsen, who plays LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks.

The episode, titled “Work & Family,” sees the NCIS team launch an investigation after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Richard Gant of “Rocky V” and “Men of a Certain Age” guest stars as Sam’s father, Raymond. Vyto Ruginis, who plays retired KGB agent Arkady Kolcheck, also appears in the episode.

Talking about co-stars O’Donnell and Cool J, Caleb Castille, Medalion Rahimi, and Gerald McRaney, Olsen says in the clip: “You can’t beat the charisma of Chris and Todd, and the intelligence and passion of Caleb and Medalion, and the gravitas that Mac brings. It’s a really special group of people.”

LL Cool J, whose birth name is James Todd Smith, gushed about how some of the cast has taken on additional roles on the series: “You see everybody evolving, like you see Daniela [Ruah] directing, you see Olsen writing. It’s great.”

The consistent ratings earner, which ranked 22nd for 2020-2021, has already been renewed for a 14th season.

The 300th episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” airs Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.