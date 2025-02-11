‘NCIS: Origins’ Star Kyle Schmid Unpacks ‘Heart-Wrenching’ Episode 13 Ending: ‘There’s More Story to Tell’

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “NCIS: Origins” Episode 13.

“NCIS: Origins” gave fans another look back at the beginnings of Mike Franks, with a flashback to the 1980s and a “heart-wrenching” separation.

The 1990s-set CBS spinoff series took a trip down memory lane after a case involving the murder of a Vietnam veteran hit too close to home for Franks (Kyle Schmid). Episode 13, titled “Monsoon,” followed as the team investigated the murder as flashbacks showed Franks struggling to kickstart his life after returning from the war himself, until meeting Tish (Tonantzin Carmelo) helped him get back on track.

The revelations came with a price, as Tish broke things off with Franks by the end of the eventful hour.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Schmid told TheWrap of his character’s relationship crumbling. Though Franks incited Tish’s decision, Schmid said “there’s more story to tell” between the couple.

“Episode 15 is another one of these kinds of episodes that fans are going to look forward to,” he teased. “Things come full circle, some more flashbacks and we see the lengths Franks goes to in order to close the door on this chapter of his life.”

Schmid praised Carmelo and Nick Gomez, who played veteran Tom Molina, for helping bring heart and authenticity to the Franks-centric episode with their performances.

“If it wasn’t for Tish, Mike most likely would have been Tom Molina,” he said. “This gives us the opportunity to recognize how important it is to have community and to be able to accept help when you need it.”

The episode showed Franks meeting Tish after helping her with a flat tire. After giving him a ride, Tish gives Franks a haircut and shaves his beard into his now iconic mustache. “It’s just wonderful to see an innocence in him be found after being so lost.”

He also complimented the show’s hair and makeup department for his transformation into the 1980s-era Franks introduced in “Monsoon.” The look involved long hair and a crazy beard, with a motorcycle and a young Jim Morrison vibe to tie it all together.

“We have all these different pieces of the puzzle coming together to make something whole, and that really does start from the ground up… Going to work every day is like this kind of wild circus of people who come together to make the bright light sparkle,” Schmid said.

“NCIS: Origins” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.