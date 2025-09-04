‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop?

The next chapter in the “NCIS” universe is here, with the premiere of “NCIS: Tony & Ziva.”

Led by executive producer and showrunner John McNamara, the series picks up with Tony and Ziva’s life raising their daughter, Tali. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who’s after them and figure out how to truly trust each other again and make their family work.

Here’s what we know about the series schedule.

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Is it streaming?

Yes! You can watch it exclusively on Paramount+.

How many episodes are there?

In total, there are 10 episodes in the season. It will kick off with a 3-episode drop.

When do new episodes come out?

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva” will take the batch-release-into-weekly-drop method. That means it’ll kick off by dropping three episodes at once, so fans can binge the start of the series. After that, new episodes will be released every Thursday.

Here’s how that shakes out on the calendar:

Episode 1-3: Premieres Thursday, September 4

Episode 4: Premieres Thursday, September 11

Episode 5: Premieres Thursday, September 18

Episode 6: Premieres Thursday, September 25

Episode 7: Premieres Thursday, October 2

Episode 8: Premieres Thursday, October 9

Episode 9: Premieres Thursday, October 16

Episode 10 (finale): Premieres Thursday, October 23

