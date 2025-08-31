What’s New on Paramount+ in September 2025

Paramount+ is heading into the fall season by bringing TV watchers a whole new round of TV shows and films.

Our hearts were ringin’ in the key that our souls were singin’ for these new titles that are dropping on the streamer this September, just like Earth, Wind and Fire said. And if you love the group, you’ll have to check out the the TV special “A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September,” which drops on Sept. 21.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, because they are some absolute goodies that are landing at the top of the month that you’ll want to be on the lookout for, like “Frida,” “Mommie Dearest,” “Life” and more.

In addition, the third season of “Tulsa King” premieres later this month along with new seasons of “Amazing Race” and “Survivor.” Check everything dropping on Paramount+ below.

Available Sept. 1

“A.I. Artificial Intelligence”

“Addams Family Values”

“Afflicted”

“Along Came A Spider”

“Angel Heart”

“Approaching the Unknown”

“April Fool’s Day”

“Area 51”

“Arrival”

“Asylum”

“Below”

“Beneath”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blade: Trinity”

“Body Cam”

“Brick Mansions”

“Burke & Hare”

“Cesar Chavez”

“Cloverfield”

“Cursed”

“Daybreakers”

“Disturbia”

“Dracula III: Legacy”

“Face/Off”

“Fatal Attraction”

“Frida”

“Friday the 13th”

“Friday the 13th Part II”

“Friday the 13th Part III”

“Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter”

“Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning”

“Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives”

“Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood”

“Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan”

“From Dusk Till Dawn”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money”

“From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter”

“Galaxy Quest”

“Gattaca”

“Geostorm”

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Jacob’s Ladder”

“John Carpenter’s Escape from L.A.”

“Kiss the Girlsv

“La Bamba”

“Labor Day”

“Life”

“Like Water for Chocolate”

“Loosies”

“Margaux”

“Mommie Dearest”

“Murder On The Orient Express”

“National Lampoon’s Animal House”

“Nick of Time”

“Nobody’s Fool”

“O” (Othello)

“Overlord”

“Patriot Games”

“Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”

“Phantoms”

“Piñero”

“Quinceañera”

“Road to Perdition”

“Safe”

“Scary Movie”

“Scary Movie 2”

“Scary Movie 3”

“Scream 4”

“Seven Psychopaths”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Small Soldiers”

“Spell”

“Spontaneous”

“Student Bodies”

“Super 8”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

“Sweet Dreams”

“Teaching Mrs. Tingle”

“The Addams Family”

“The Commuter”

“The Crow”

“The Crow: City of Angels”

“The Crow: Wicked Prayer”

“The Devil Inside”

“The Faculty”

“The Gift”

“The Grifters”

“The Haunting”

“The Hunter”

“The Island”

“The Last Exorcism Part II”

“The Longest Yard”

“The Loved Onesv

“The Mechanic”

“The Monster Squad”

“The Night Clerk”

“The Parallax View”

The Reckoning”

“The Relic”

“The Ring”

“The Stepford Wives”

“The Sum of All Fears”

“The Terminal”

“The Uninvited”

“The Woman in Black”

“To Catch a Thief”

“Twisted”

“Universal Soldier”

“Up in Smoke”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

“Venom”

“Vertical Limit”

“Virtuosity”

“Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000”

“Wes Craven Presents: They”

“Winter Spring Summer or Fall”

“Witness”

“World War Z”

Available Sept. 3

“Wolves”

Available Sept. 4

“NCIS: Tony & Ziva”

Available Sept. 5

“Old Henry”

“Superhero Movie”

Available Sept. 7

2025 Video Music Awards

Available Sept. 8

“The Wedding Banquet”

Available Sept. 9

“Thirst Trap: The Fame. The Fantasy. The Fallout”

Available Sept. 10

“Personal Shopper”

“The Tiny Chef Show” Season 3

Available Sept. 12

“The Reunion”

Available Sept. 14

Primetime Emmy Awards

Available Sept. 17

“Air Disasters ” Season 22

“The Adventures of Paddington” Season 3

Available Sept. 21

“A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September”

“Tulsa King” Season 3

Available Sept. 23

“Bodyguard of Lies”

Available Sept. 24

“Survivor” Season 49

Available Sept. 25

“The Amazing Race” Season 38

Available Sept. 28