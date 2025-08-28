What’s New on Hulu and Disney+ in September

Fall is starting to sneak up on us, which means cozy movies and TV are on the way. But, until you can get into you favorite Halloween movies, there’s still plenty to hold you over, especially on Disney+ and Hulu.
The big one over on Disney+ in September is the streaming release of this year’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch.” Meanwhile, Hulu is getting an even bigger crop of offerings, including fan-favorite Amanda Bynes film “She’s the Man” and more.
Here’s everything coming to the two streamers (or one streamer, depending on if you bundled) in September.
Disney+
Tuesday, September 2
The Rich Eisen Show
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1)
Wednesday, September 3
Lilo & Stitch (2025)
Reminder
Thursday, September 4
Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 7)
Friday, September 5
Road Trip: Shorts (Season 1)
Sunday, September 7
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 3)
Wednesday, September 10
Tempest (3-Episode premiere)
To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)
Thursday, September 11
Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 8)
Friday, September 12
How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)
Saturday, September 13
Lost in the Jungle
Sunday, September 14
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 4)
Tuesday, September 16
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, September 17
Electric Bloom (Season 1)
Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1)
Thursday, September 18
Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 9)
Friday, September 19
Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past
Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4)
Sunday, September 21
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 5)
Tuesday, September 23
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c
Wednesday, September 24
Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6)
Marvel Zombies
Tempest (Episode 6 and 7)
Thursday, September 25
Project Runway (Season 21) — season finale
Friday, September 26
Cleopatra’s Final Secret
Sunday, September 28
Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)
The Simpsons (Season 36)
Tuesday, September 30
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c
Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)
Hulu
Monday, September 1
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16
Amsterdam (2022)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
Breaking Up (1997)
Call Me By Your Name En Español (2017)
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Clueless En Español (1995)
Clueless (1995)
Devil’s Due (2014)
Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut) (2001)
Evil Dead Rise En Español (2023)
Evil Dead Rise (2023)
Finding Forrester En Español (2000)
Finding Forrester (2000)
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)
Gandhi En Español (1982)
Gandhi (1982)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
I Am Number Four (2011)
Invincible (2006)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Juno (2007)
Just Married (2003)
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
Mean Girls (2004)
The Meg En Español (2018)
The Meg (2018)
The Meg 2: The Trench En Español (2023)
The Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Need for Speed (2014)
Never Let Me Go (2010)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
The Nun II En Español (2023)
The Nun II (2023)
Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros (2024)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Roll Bounce (2005)
See How They Run (2022)
She’s the Man (2006)
Space Jam En Español (1996)
Space Jam (1996)
School of Rock En Español (2003)
School of Rock (2003)
Trap En Español (2024)
Trap (2024)
World War Z En Español (2013)
World War Z (2013)
Tuesday, September 2
Betrayal: Complete Season 3
Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
The New Boy (2023)
Wednesday, September 3
Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Thursday, September 4
Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere
Abducted in the Everglades
Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1
Digital Addiction Special
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4
The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B
The First 48: Complete Season 27
Friday, September 5
Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries
Ballpark Blast! presented by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
LOL Live with Brandi Denise (2025)
LOL Live with Malik B (2025)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Parental Guidance (2012)
Sacramento (2024)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Tuesday, September 9
Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere
Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere
Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35
Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere
Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39
Sister Midnight (2024)
Uncle Drew (2018)
Wednesday, September 10
Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5
Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1
Alone: An Inside Look
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)
Color Out of Space (2019)
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot (2018)
Paradise Hills (2019)
Settlers (2021)
The Square (2017)
Swallow (2019)
Werewolves Within (2021)
Would You Rather? (2012)
The Rental (2020)
Thursday, September 11
The Shallows (2016)
The Shallows En Español (2016)
Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Friday, September 12
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Drumline (2002)
I Don’t Understand You (2024)
Saturday, September 13
Tracker: Complete Season 2
Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1
Monday, September 15
Futurama: Complete Season 13
Tuesday, September 16
Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere
Celebrity Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere
Jackdaw (2023)
Wednesday, September 17
Dancing With the Stars: Season 34 Premiere
High Potential: Season 2 Premiere
Thursday, September 18
Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere
Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9
Alone
Fugitive Hunters Mexico
Friday, September 19
Swiped
Sunday, September 21
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere
Monday, September 22
Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries
Tuesday, September 23
Valiant One (2025)
Wednesday, September 24
Doc: Season 2 Premiere
FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere
Thursday, September 25
99 to Beat: Series Premiere
The Floor: Season 4 Premiere
The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere
Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere
A Seance With…: Complete Season 1
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4
Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1
Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1
Ozark Law: Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7
I Survived . . .
The Surfer (2024)
Friday, September 26
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Español (2016)
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)
Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)
Saturday, September 27
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere
Monday, September 29
Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere
Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere
Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere
Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tuesday, September 30
Bloody Axe Wound (2024)
Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere