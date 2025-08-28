What’s New on Hulu and Disney+ in September

Fall is starting to sneak up on us, which means cozy movies and TV are on the way. But, until you can get into you favorite Halloween movies, there’s still plenty to hold you over, especially on Disney+ and Hulu.

The big one over on Disney+ in September is the streaming release of this year’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch.” Meanwhile, Hulu is getting an even bigger crop of offerings, including fan-favorite Amanda Bynes film “She’s the Man” and more.

Here’s everything coming to the two streamers (or one streamer, depending on if you bundled) in September.

Disney+

Tuesday, September 2

The Rich Eisen Show

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (Season 1)

Wednesday, September 3

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Reminder

Thursday, September 4

Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 7)

Friday, September 5

Road Trip: Shorts (Season 1)

Sunday, September 7

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 3)

Wednesday, September 10

Tempest (3-Episode premiere)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 9)

Thursday, September 11

Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 8)

Friday, September 12

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 4)

Saturday, September 13

Lost in the Jungle

Sunday, September 14

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 4)

Tuesday, September 16

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – Premieres Live at 8/7c

Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and partner Jenna Johnson won Season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” (CREDIT: Disney)

Wednesday, September 17

Electric Bloom (Season 1)

Top Guns: The Next Generation (Season 1)

Thursday, September 18

Project Runway (Season 21, Episode 9)

Friday, September 19

Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Random Rings: Shorts (Season 4)

Sunday, September 21

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 5)

Tuesday, September 23

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c

Wednesday, September 24

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 6)

Marvel Zombies

Tempest (Episode 6 and 7)

Thursday, September 25

Project Runway (Season 21) — season finale

Marvel Studios

Friday, September 26

Cleopatra’s Final Secret

Sunday, September 28

Traveling with Snow Man (Episode 6)

The Simpsons (Season 36)

Tuesday, September 30

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) -New Episode live at 8/7c

Little Angel (Seasons 1-6)

Hulu

Monday, September 1

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 16

Amsterdam (2022)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Breaking Up (1997)

Call Me By Your Name En Español (2017)

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Clueless En Español (1995)

Clueless (1995)

Devil’s Due (2014)

Donnie Darko (Theatrical Cut) (2001)

Evil Dead Rise En Español (2023)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Finding Forrester En Español (2000)

Finding Forrester (2000)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Universal Pictures

Gandhi En Español (1982)

Gandhi (1982)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

I Am Number Four (2011)

Invincible (2006)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

Juno (2007)

Just Married (2003)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Mean Girls (2004)

The Meg En Español (2018)

The Meg (2018)

The Meg 2: The Trench En Español (2023)

The Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Need for Speed (2014)

Never Let Me Go (2010)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

The Nun II En Español (2023)

The Nun II (2023)

Nosso Lar 2: Os Mensageiros (2024)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Roll Bounce (2005)

See How They Run (2022)

Parisa Taghizadeh/Searchlight

She’s the Man (2006)

Space Jam En Español (1996)

Space Jam (1996)

School of Rock En Español (2003)

School of Rock (2003)

Trap En Español (2024)

Trap (2024)

World War Z En Español (2013)

World War Z (2013)

Tuesday, September 2

Betrayal: Complete Season 3

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

The New Boy (2023)

Wednesday, September 3

Reminder: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Thursday, September 4

Blood & Myth: Documentary Premiere

Abducted in the Everglades

Digital Addiction: Complete Season 1

Digital Addiction Special

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 4

The Chef’s Garden: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 2B

The First 48: Complete Season 27

Friday, September 5

Memphis to the Mountain: Complete Docuseries

Ballpark Blast! presented by MLB and pocket.watch: Complete Season 1

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

LOL Live with Brandi Denise (2025)

LOL Live with Malik B (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Parental Guidance (2012)

Sacramento (2024)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

“There’s Something About Mary” (20th Century Fox)

Tuesday, September 9

Only Murders in the Building: Three-Episode Season 5 Premiere

Jeopardy: Season 42 Premiere

Jeopardy: Complete Seasons 20, 21, 27, 34, & 35

Wheel of Fortune: Season 43 Premiere

Wheel of Fortune: Complete Seasons 16-18, 28, 37-39

Sister Midnight (2024)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Wednesday, September 10

Tempest: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Court Cam: Complete Season 6

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 5

Oceanfront Property Hunt: Complete Season 1

Alone: An Inside Look

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

Color Out of Space (2019)

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot (2018)

Paradise Hills (2019)

Settlers (2021)

The Square (2017)

Swallow (2019)

Werewolves Within (2021)

Would You Rather? (2012)

The Rental (2020)

Thursday, September 11

The Shallows (2016)

The Shallows En Español (2016)

Himouto! Umaru-chan: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Insomniacs After School: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Friday, September 12

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Drumline (2002)

I Don’t Understand You (2024)

Robin Williams in “Dead Poets Society” (Credit: Disney)

Saturday, September 13

Tracker: Complete Season 2

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster: Complete Season 1

Monday, September 15

Futurama: Complete Season 13

Tuesday, September 16

Celebrity Weakest Link: Series Premiere

Celebrity Name That Tune: Season 5 Premiere

Jackdaw (2023)

Wednesday, September 17

Dancing With the Stars: Season 34 Premiere

High Potential: Season 2 Premiere

Thursday, September 18

Reasonable Doubt: Season 3 Premiere

Food Wars! The Second Plate: Complete Season1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I Survived . . .: Complete Season 9

Alone

Fugitive Hunters Mexico

Friday, September 19

Swiped

Sunday, September 21

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery: Documentary Premiere

Monday, September 22

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal: Complete Docuseries

Tuesday, September 23

Valiant One (2025)

Molly Parker and Anya Banerjee in “Doc.” (Fox)

Wednesday, September 24

Doc: Season 2 Premiere

FX’s The Lowdown: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Murder in a Small Town: Season 2 Premiere

Thursday, September 25

99 to Beat: Series Premiere

The Floor: Season 4 Premiere

The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 Premiere

Shark Tank: Season 17 Premiere

A Seance With…: Complete Season 1

Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy: Complete Season 4

Bigfoot Captured: Complete Season 1

Cryptid: The Swamp Beast: Complete Season 1

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest Specials: Complete Season 1

Ozark Law: Complete Season 1

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 7

I Survived . . .

The Surfer (2024)

Friday, September 26

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 24 Premiere

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season 4 Premiere

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Man in My Basement: Film Premiere

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call En Español (2016)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Dragon Ball Z Battle of Gods (2013)

Saturday, September 27

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 6 Premiere

Monday, September 29

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?: Complete Docuseries

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Premiere

Bob’s Burgers: Season 16 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 3 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 37 Premiere

Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 Premiere

Vermeil in Gold: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tuesday, September 30

Bloody Axe Wound (2024)

Chad Powers: Two-Episode Series Premiere