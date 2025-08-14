‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Calls on Gloria Gaynor to Reject Kennedy Center Honor From Trump

Legendary singer Gloria Gaynor was among the nominees named by President Trump on Wednesday for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors — but “The View” host Ana Navarro is hoping she rejects it. In fact, on Thursday morning, Navarro publicly encouraged Gaynor to do so.

In an Instagram post, Navarro recalled meeting Gaynor and being gifted a keychain at a concert in Miami. The trinket would play Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” at the press of a button, and according to Navarro, “during first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries.”

“Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way,” Navarro wrote in her caption. “But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ. The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem.”

“Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH,” she continued. “Don’t do it, Gloria!”

As of this writing, Gaynor has not publicly responded to Navarro’s post. Following the announcement of her nomination, Gaynor did repost video to her Instagram story, as well as reposting congratulations from a friend.

A representative for Gaynor did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Joining Gaynor in this year’s class of honorees is actor Michael Crawford, the band Kiss, singer George Strait and actor Sylvester Stallone, who has openly supported Trump and earlier this year was named by the president as a Special Ambassador to Hollywood.

In announcing the honorees, Trump complained that he has never been named one, before promising to just honor himself next year.

“I wanted one, I was never able to get one. It’s true, actually,” he said on Wednesday. “I would’ve taken it if they would’ve called me. I waited, and waited, and waited. Then I said to hell with it, I’ll become chairman. And I’ll give myself an honor. Next year we’ll honor Trump, OK?”

Just before announcing the honorees, Trump also revealed that he’ll be hosting this year’s awards. In an earlier Instagram post, Navarro scoffed at that news as well.

“The Trumps’ envy of the Kennedys, has no bounds,” she wrote. “First, Melania tried to dress like Jackie at the inaugural. They destroyed the Kennedy Rose Garden at the White House and turned it into a concrete patio, full of yellow phallic umbrellas. Then, they said they were gonna name an opera hall at the Kennedy Center after Melania.”

“And now, he’s destroying the Kennedy Center Honors. I would not be surprised if he puts his ugly mug on the medals,” she continued. “History will never regard them like it does the Kennedys. Never.”