‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’ Trailer: The Crimefighting Duo Returns to Save Their Daughter

“NCIS” duo Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) are back in action in the first trailer for the upcoming spinoff: “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” which Paramount+ unveiled on Monday.

The trailer finds the former naval agents retired and living happily in France with their 12-year-old daughter, Tali (Isla Gie).

“Dad and I used to do work that was dangerous, so if anyone tries to hurt us, we’ve planned for it,” Ziva tells their daughter. Despite their precautions, which include a personal bodyguard, the girl is kidnapped, forcing her parents back into the field.

Tony wants to know if Ziva still “keeps all that deadly stuff in your cookie jars?” She responds, “I leveled up a bit as we see a full arsenal of guns, grenades and rifles.”

Ziva sums up their plan of action thusly, “What we’re depending on to save all of these lives is me being charmingly persuasive and you kicking ass.”

“Not ideal, but here we are,” he replies.

In the original series, de Pablo’s character was killed off in the Season 13 finale, which also saw Weatherly’s exit from the procedural. Ziva was revealed to be very much alive late in Season 16. She also guested in Season 17.

Season 22 of “NCIS” wraps Thursday night and the “Tony & Ziva” trailer will air on CBS. The new spinoff will debut later this fall on Paramount+.

“NCIS: Origins” a prequel starring Austin Stowell as the younger version of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will return for Season 2 on CBS in this fall.