“NCIS” stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are reuniting to host a rewatch podcast titled “Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch.” The series is set to launch on Spotify on June 4.

The podcast will offer longtime fans of the crime drama series exclusive anecdotes from cast members, as well as a personal exploration of storylines by Weatherly, who played Special Agent Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo, and De Pablo, who played Ziva David, as the two recap the CBS show.

Here’s an official synopsis for “Off Duty”:

In each weekly podcast episode, Cote and Michael will invite a special guest to join them as they rewatch iconic “NCIS” episodes. Former franchise cast and guest stars making appearances include Sean Murray, Sasha Alexander, Eric Christian Olsen, Jon Cryer and many more who will join the hosts to reminisce about the show’s undeniable impact in television and pop culture, and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from making the cherished TV series.

“Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch” will be produced by Spotify Studios in partnership with Rabbit Grin Productions. The show is executive produced by Jeph Porter and Rob Holysz and produced by Natalie Holysz, Kasper Selvig and Derek Johnson.

Their podcast comes after the news that their upcoming original series “NCIS: Tony & Ziva,” produced by CBS Studios and Paramount+, will be making its return.

Check out the trailer for “Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch” here.