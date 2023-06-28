Neil Everett, who along with co-anchor Stan Verrett spearhead ESPN’s long-awaited and highly anticipated invasion of Los Angeles in 2009, says his time at the network is already “in the rearview mirror” after a 23-year stint that ended with Friday’s “SportsCenter.”

Everett spoke to KTLA’s “Frank Buckley Interviews” after his final show and reflected on the highlights from his days with the World Wide Leader.

“I did Coach John Wooden’s last TV interview,” Everett said. “I became friends with Bill Walton. I met my boyhood idol Jerry West. I introduced myself to Denzel Washington who then looked at me and said, ‘I know who you are, I watch you every night!’ I talked story with Michael Keaton for 49 minutes on set…that’s got to be a ‘SC’ record!”

Everett added, in the interview you can watch in full above, “I feel like I’m living outside my body when I see what I’ve been able to accomplish.”

The relocation to L.A. from ESPN HQ in Bristol, Connecticut, was a reprieve of three time zones for the anchors and crew of the 1 a.m. ET “SportsCenter,” as the show began production in a new newsroom and studio at downtown’s L.A. Live. The chemistry Everett had built with Verrett in Bristol only grew as they cemented their place in the pantheon of “SportsCenter” anchor duos.

“I love the guy, like no other,” Everett told KTLA of Verrett. “We’ve had a great time together, and I’m certainly going to miss him.”

During the interview, Buckley pulled up a surprise message from Verrett.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for your generosity, for your companionship, your comradery and your cooperative spirit during our 14 years together anchoring ‘SportsCenter’ here in Los Angeles,” Verrett’s message said. “It was a blast every single night. I’ll miss you dearly as a co-anchor, but I’ll treasure you forever as a friend. Love you buddy!”

Everett’s departure follows the exits in recent years of several other revered ESPN anchors, most notably fellow Los Angeles stalwart Kenny Mayne, who left after contract talks broke down with what he said were low-ball offers by ESPN.

For Everett, 61, the end of the road was a case of who came first — the chicken or the egg?

“It was just time to go,” Everett said when asked whether his departure was part of Disney layoffs. “If you jump of the cliff were you pushed or did you jump?”

But Everett said while he “couldn’t be more excited about my past,” he was in turn “thrilled” about what the future held, including more time with his wife, friends and family.

“I feel great about it, you know the grass under my feet was growing,” he said. “It’s time to move on.”