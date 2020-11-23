Neil Patrick Harris is set to join Nicolas Cage in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at Lionsgate.

Harris will play Cage’s talent agent in the upcoming action-comedy. Additional cast members include Pedro Pascal, which TheWrap first reported, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” stars Cage as a fictionalized version of himself. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, he accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday party of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

Also Read: 'Tiger King' Scripted Series Starring Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic in the Works at Amazon

The film is currently in production and being directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Gormican and Kevin Etten. Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon are producing. The project is overseen at Lionsgate by James Myers and Brady Fujikawa. Lionsgate’s Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio.

Neil Patrick Harris will next be seen in the fourth untitled “Matrix” film opposite Keanu Reeves, as well as the limited series “It’s a Sin” for Channel 4 and HBO Max. The five-time Emmy winner most recently starred as Count Olaf in Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Harris is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and The Lede Company.