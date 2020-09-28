Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes lashed out at Andy Cohen and longtime friend Wendy Williams on Twitter over the weekend, labeling Cohen “racist” and mocking Williams’ history of cocaine abuse.

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that,” Leakes wrote in one of several tweets on Sunday. “I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.”

The comments came in response to a segment from Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” in which Williams was asked to address Leakes’ departure from “Real Housewives.”

Saying that she doesn’t know what Leakes is “going to be doing for money,” Williams brushed off the idea that the “RHOA” star could maintain a TV career without the Bravo franchise in Sunday’s segment. “Is it going to be like, Gregg [her husband] and NeNe on another reality show? That’s boring. NeNe being a grandmother? That’s boring. NeNe and her own kids? That’s boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

“She on cocaine so they should stop using her to talk! They both need my help with their poor ratings,” Leakes wrote in response.

“They ALWAYS manipulating black women to say negative things about each other while they sit and enjoy us tearing each other down!” she said. “Remember #BLM Remember #breonnataylor REMEMBER the most racist networks.”

Leakes was one of the original stars of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” before leaving after Season 7. She returned for Season 10 and then announced her second exit from the show in a YouTube video earlier this month.

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she said. “There has been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard. And I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”