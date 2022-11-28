Neon Promotes Andrew Brown to President of Digital Distribution

Neon announced on Monday that it has promoted Andrew Brown to President of Digital Distribution.



Brown, who has served as SVP of Digital Strategy, Marketing and Distribution for Neon since 2017, has overseen the launch of the home digital portal Neon Cinema and manages the studio’s film library, which includes the last three Palme D’Or winners at the Cannes Film Festival: Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” Julia Ducournau’s “Titane,” and Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.”



Brown also founded the home entertainment distribution company DECAL in 2021 and will continue to serve as its co-president.



“Andrew’s knowledge of the players, the platforms and the history of cinema all converge to make him a one-of-a-kind executive,” said Neon CEO and Founder, Tom Quinn. “He’s been here from the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to grow NEON together.”



Neon’s upcoming slate includes the Venice Film Festival Golden Lion winner “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary from Laura Poitras on photographer Nan Goldin and her activism to expose the Sackler family’s complicity in the opioid overdose crisis. The studio will also release Hirokazu Kore-eda’s new film “Broker” starring “Parasite” leading man Song Kang Ho next month.