Neon Ups Jeff Deutchman to President of Acquisitions and Production

Neon has promoted Jeff Deutchman to be its new president of acquisitions and production, Tom Quinn’s arthouse distributor announced Tuesday.

Deutchman has been with Neon since its founding five years ago, and in that time he has been instrumental in landing some of the distributors biggest acquisitions, including last year negotiating deals for “The Worst Person in the World,” “Flee,” “Spencer,” “Pig,” “Memoria” and “Petite Maman.”

Deutchman also helped to grow Neon’s production slate, launching projects such as Tilman Singer’s “Cuckoo” starring Hunter Schafer, Joshua Oppenheimer’s musical “The End” with Tilda Swinton, Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool” starring Alexander Skarsgård and Ben Wheatley’s horror film “In the Earth,” which was one of the first fully completed productions of the pandemic.

“Jeff has been here from the beginning and is a big part of Neon’s success; his taste and his instincts are simply impeccable. I’m looking forward to the next five years” Neon CEO and founder Tom Quinn said in a statement.

Deutchman previously held senior positions at IFC Films and Paramount Pictures. Throughout his career, he has championed and acquired culturally indelible films from all over the world, including “Parasite,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “Three Identical Strangers,” “The Lobster,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color” and “Cave of Forgotten Dreams.” He has also played a role in the discovery of some of the most talented directors working today, including Barry Jenkins, Josh and Benny Safdie, Lena Dunham, David Robert Mitchell, Andrew Haigh, Nia DaCosta, and Ali Abbasi.

This month at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, NEON will unveil David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Viggo Mortensen and Brett Morgen’s experiential, genre-defying film chronicling the career of David Bowie, Moonage Daydream.