Neon to Release ‘Spaceship Earth’ Via Pop-Up Projections and Virtual Cinemas Amid Coronavirus

Neon is taking a fresh approach to releasing a film during the coronavirus, planning to release its latest documentary “Spaceship Earth” through pop-up projections throughout cities that can be viewed safely by quarantined city dwellers.
The film will be released on May 8 via the projections and theatrically at select drive-ins, and it will also launch day-and-date on digital VOD on major distributors as well as other participating exhibitors. What’s more, other interested purveyors like bookstores, restaurants and nonprofit organizations will be sharing the film on their websites as a means of helping businesses affected by the coronavirus.
The experimental rollout is fitting, as Matt Wolf’s documentary that debuted at Sundance is based on the saga of the Biosphere 2 experiment from 1991. When eight “biospherians” went to live sealed inside, they faced ecological calamities and cult accusations. Their epic adventure is a cautionary tale about the forces that threaten our planet, and also an inspirational tribute to what a small creative group can achieve.
“Neon has never released a film without the benefit of theaters and Spaceship Earth is no exception to that rule,” Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn said in a statement. “As every day becomes a harsh, almost surreal, new reality, it’s clear we must continue launching new films and entertain audiences as best we can. It’s also important we innovate and adapt to support the many businesses in need. Even though Spaceship Earth won’t be playing in theaters across the country we hope by making it available ‘everywhere’ the film’s release can at least embody the communal spirit of cinema if not the big screen. We miss our partners in exhibition greatly and look forward to cinema’s triumphant return.”
Neon’s model is similar to what many independent and art house distributors have pioneered in recent weeks since theaters were shut down, offering revenue sharing releases for new films through what’s known as virtual cinemas. To stream the film, audiences access a link provided by a local theater, and exhibitor and distributor then split the proceeds. Partners will have the option to host private screenings and to co-host live, online Q&A’s and panels with the filmmakers, film subjects and special guests.
Neon though is taking the model to the next level by opening up the release to other businesses or organizations interested in participating. A partial list of some of the non-traditional partners already signed up include Atlas Obscura, Earth Day Network, Books are Magic, the Explorers Club, Posteritati, Fernbank Museum, NYC Trivia League, Talcott Mountain Science Center, Ground Support Cafe, Explorers Club, Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe, SITE Sante Fe, Synergetic Press, City Growers, Bud Werner Memorial Library, Santa Monica French bistro Pasjoli and Brooklyn’s famous eatery Locanda Vinii & Olie.
Other small businesses and organizations in the U.S. interested in partnering with Neon can learn more and sign-up here.
As for how the pop-up projections will work, Neon is partnered with just two locations so far and will release more logistic details later this week.
Neon’s Quinn said in a separate call with TheWrap that the idea behind the new release model was to construct a plan that could make sense even without anything tangible in the real world. “Spaceship Earth” debuted at Sundance and Quinn explained that the film was always meant to play theatrically. But the theatrical nature that makes the cinematic experience special was missing. This new model helps to bring back the power of the audience and in a small way embody the idea of connectivity.
“Spaceship Earth” is an Impact Partners, RadicalMedia and Stacey Reiss Production. Neon acquired worldwide rights to the film. Check out the first trailer for the film above.
Sundance Portraits From A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (Exclusive Photos)
Glenn Close, "Four Good Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Mila Kunis, "Four Good Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Rodrigo Garcia, "Four Good Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Toni Collette, "Dream Horse"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Euros Lyn, "Dream Horse"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Sienna Miller, "Wander Darkly"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Diego Luna, "Wander Darkly"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Ron Howard, "Rebuilding Paradise"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Alison Brie, "Horse Girl"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jeff Baena, "Horse Girl"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Yeri Han, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Kelly Rowland, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Ashley Blaine Featherson, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
James Van Der Beek, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Yaani King Mondschein, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Elle Lorraine, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Justin Simien, "Bad Hair"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Subject (and former fiancée of Jamal Khashoggi) Hatice Cengiz, "The Dissident"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Bryan Fogel, "The Dissident"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer Andy Siara, "Palm Springs"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Joe Keery, "Spree"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
John DeLuca, "Spree"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
David Arquette, Sasheer Zamata, director Eugene Kotlyarenko, John DeLuca, and Joe Keery, " Spree"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Peter Macdissi, Paul Bettany, director Alan Ball and Sophia Lillis, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Alan Ball, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Paul Bettany, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Sophia Lillis, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Peter Macdissi, "Uncle Frank"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Rachel Brosnahan, "Ironbark"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Dominic Cooke, actors Rachel Brosnahan and Merab Ninidze, "Ironbark"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Wilmer Valderrama, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Diane Guerrero, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Moises Arias, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Kali Uchis, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Daniel Dae Kim, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Mateo Arias, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Esteban Arango, "Blast Beat"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt, "The Fight"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
ACLU lawyer Brigitte Amiri, "The Fight"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producers Kerry Washington and Eli Despres, filmmakers Josh Kriegman and Elyse Steinberg, and lawyers Lee Gelernt and Brigitte Amiri, "The Fight"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Winston Duke, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Bill Skarsgård, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Zazie Beetz, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Benedict Wong, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Arianna Ortiz, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
David Rysdahl, "Nine Days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-director Edson Oda, "Nine days"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Sil Lai Abrams, Drew Dixon, and Sherri Hines, "On the Record"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Gloria Steinem, "The Glorias"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Julie Taymor, "The Glorias"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Harvey Guillén, "What We Do in the Shadows"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Christopher Abbott, "Possessor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Brandon Cronenberg, "Possessor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Agnes Gund, "Aggie"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Catherine Gund, "Aggie"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, "Farewell Amor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Zainab Jah, "Farewell Amor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jayme Lawson, "Farewell Amor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Musicians Charlotte Caffey, Jane Wiedlin, Gina Schock, TheWrap's Steve Pond, Belinda Carlisle and Kathy Valentine, "The Go Go's"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
The Go Go's and director Alison Ellwood
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor John Reynolds, "Save Yourselves"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Sunita Mani, "Save Yourselves"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, "Save Yourselves"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Alec Baldwin, "Beast Beast"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jose Angeles, Will Madden, and Shirley Chen, "Beast Beast"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Bao Nguyen, "Be Water"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Julie Nottingham, "Be Water"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Lana Wilson, "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producers Christine O'Malley, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Jessica Hargrave and director-producer Ryan White, "Assassins"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Carey Mulligan and writer-director Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Maïmouna Doucouré and producer Zangro, "Cuties"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Charlie Shotwell, Jude Law, and Oona Roche, "The Nest"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Devin France, "Wendy"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Elisabeth Moss, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Michael Stuhlbarg, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Josephine Decker, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Logan Lerman, "Shirley"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-Executive Producer Brian Lazarte, "McMillions"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Writer-Director James Lee Hernandez, "McMillions"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Julia Garner, "The Assistant"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Kitty Green, "The Assistant"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Marquise Vilson, director Sam Feder and Amy Scholder, "Disclosure"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Zeke Smith, Zackary Drucker and Jen Richards, "Disclosure"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Rebecca Hall, "The Night House"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director David Bruckner, "The Night House"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Stacy Martin, "The Night House"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Angel Manuel Soto, Caleeb Pinkett, Sherman Payne, and Will Catlett, "Charm City Kings"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Wagner Moura, "Sergio"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Brent Travers and Daniel Marc Dreifuss, "Sergio"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Greg Barker, "Sergio"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein, "The Nowhere Inn"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor Pilou Asbæk, "Run Sweetheart Run"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Ella Balinska, "Run Sweetheart Run"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Pilou Asbæk, director Shana Feste and Ella Balinska, "Run Sweetheart Run"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Emily Mortimer, "Relic"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Patricia Vidal Delgado, "La Leyenda Negra"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actress Monica Betancourt, "La Leyenda Negra"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Actor-writer-director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Lance Henriksen, "Falling"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Laurent Bouzereau and Natasha Gregson Wagner, "Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Stacey Reiss, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Producer Mark Nelson, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Matt Wolf, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Subject Linda Leigh, "Spaceship Earth"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Marina Zenovich, "Lance"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Andrea Riseborough, "Possessor" and Luxor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Karim Saleh, "Luxor"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Director Brenda Chapman, "Come Away"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
Aubrey Plaza, "Black Bear"
Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap
