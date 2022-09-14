Netflix is bringing back Tudum – a free virtual event celebrating Netflix fandom with breaking news, footage reveals, trailers, first looks and interviews – later this month, and the streamer is promising content related to the biggest and most popular Netflix shows around.

Expect major reveals from shows like “Stranger Things,” “The Witcher,” “Shadow and Bone,” “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton” and teases of upcoming movies like “Enola Holmes 2,” “Glass Onion” and “The School for Good and Evil.”

On September 24, Tudum will kick off in Korea, spanning four continents and five events throughout the day. The schedule will be as follows:

At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.

At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.

At 10 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.

At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.

Tudum will be available for streaming via Netflix YouTube channels around the globe in 29 different languages.

The TV shows that are due to be part of Tudum include:

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice In Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead To Me

El Amor Después Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily In Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow And Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

Netflix’s “Wednesday.” (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in episode 101 of Wednesday. (Courtesy Of Netflix)

And Tudum’s 2022 movie lineup includes:

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A Través Del Mar

Beyond The Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio

Heart Of Stone

Kathal Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School For Good And Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place Or Mine

And these Netflix video games will be showcased: