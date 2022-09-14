Netflix is bringing back Tudum – a free virtual event celebrating Netflix fandom with breaking news, footage reveals, trailers, first looks and interviews – later this month, and the streamer is promising content related to the biggest and most popular Netflix shows around.
Expect major reveals from shows like “Stranger Things,” “The Witcher,” “Shadow and Bone,” “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton” and teases of upcoming movies like “Enola Holmes 2,” “Glass Onion” and “The School for Good and Evil.”
On September 24, Tudum will kick off in Korea, spanning four continents and five events throughout the day. The schedule will be as follows:
- At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with an exciting show out of Korea.
- At 11:00 am IST (10:30 pm PT, September 23), fans will be treated to a fun look at what’s ahead from India.
- At 10 am PT, Tudum kicks off as a two-part show with Part 1 out of the United States and Europe, and Part 2 at 11:30 am PT out of Latin America, including surprises from other countries.
- At 1:00 pm JST September 25 (9:00 pm PT September 24), our stars from Japan will close out Tudum with a celebration of our Japanese entertainment.
Tudum will be available for streaming via Netflix YouTube channels around the globe in 29 different languages.
The TV shows that are due to be part of Tudum include:
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice In Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead To Me
- El Amor Después Del Amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily In Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow And Bone
- Soup
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
And Tudum’s 2022 movie lineup includes:
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A Través Del Mar
- Beyond The Universe
- Carga Máxima
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heart Of Stone
- Kathal Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School For Good And Evil
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Your Place Or Mine
And these Netflix video games will be showcased:
- Compass Point: West
- Destra: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse