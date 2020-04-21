Netflix Acquires Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ From Legendary

Harry Bradbeer (“Fleabag”) directs film in which Henry Cavill stars as Sherlock Holmes

| April 21, 2020 @ 8:00 AM Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 8:02 AM
Millie Bobby Brown

Getty Images

Netflix has acquired global rights, not including China, to Harry Bradbeer’s “Enola Holmes” from Legendary Entertainment.

The film, based on Nancy Springer’s book series ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” will star Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorma, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes.

BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (“The Aeronauts”) wrote the screenplay. Producers are Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes, as well as Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode executive produced alongside Michael Dreyer and Bradbeer.

Also Read: Watch Millie Bobby Brown, Jimmy Fallon Struggle Through Virtual Version of 'Whisper Challenge' (Video)

“Enola Holmes” tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, she looks to her brothers for help but soon realizes they aren’t interested in solving the case, so she runs away to London to find her. Soon, she finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy that could change political history.

Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” She most recently starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and will next be seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong” in November. She is represented by WME, PCMA Management and Productions, and Shelter PR.

Bradbeer’s recent credits include “Killing Eve,” “Fleabag” and “Ramy.” He is represented by United Agents.

The 10 Most Terrifying Shots of Superman's CGI Mouth in 'Justice League' (Photos)

  • Man of Steel 2
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 11
  • justice league henry cavill's mouth superman
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 2
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 9
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 8
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 7
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 6
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 4
  • superman's cgi mouth henry cavill justice league 3
1 of 11

Henry Cavill’s infamous CGI upper lip in “Justice League” only appears in about a half-dozen scenes, but that’s more than enough for it to make a major impact

We're starting this off with a normal picture of Henry Cavill as Superman from "Batman V Superman," just so you have a point of reference for how horrifying the rest of these pictures are going to be. As you may know, "Justice League" underwent significant reshoots under the supervision of Joss Whedon, and Paramount would not allow him to shave his "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" mustache while participating in those reshoots. Warner Bros' solution was to try to cover up the mustache with CGI -- but it doesn't work. Now that "Justice League" is out on home video and we can examine high-quality screencaps, let's take a look at the worst shots of that horrendous CGI lip, in the order in which their scenes occurred in the movie.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE