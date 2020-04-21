Netflix Acquires Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ From Legendary

Netflix has acquired global rights, not including China, to Harry Bradbeer’s “Enola Holmes” from Legendary Entertainment.

The film, based on Nancy Springer’s book series ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” will star Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorma, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes.

BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (“The Aeronauts”) wrote the screenplay. Producers are Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes, as well as Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode executive produced alongside Michael Dreyer and Bradbeer.

“Enola Holmes” tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, she looks to her brothers for help but soon realizes they aren’t interested in solving the case, so she runs away to London to find her. Soon, she finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy that could change political history.

Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” She most recently starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and will next be seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong” in November. She is represented by WME, PCMA Management and Productions, and Shelter PR.

Bradbeer’s recent credits include “Killing Eve,” “Fleabag” and “Ramy.” He is represented by United Agents.