Netflix Acquires Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Enola Holmes’ From Legendary

Netflix has acquired global rights, not including China, to Harry Bradbeer’s “Enola Holmes” from Legendary Entertainment.
The film, based on Nancy Springer’s book series ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries,” will star Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Louis Partridge, Burn Gorma, Susan Wokoma, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter. Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes.
BAFTA and Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (“The Aeronauts”) wrote the screenplay. Producers are Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes, as well as Brown and Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions shingle. Legendary’s Joshua Grode executive produced alongside Michael Dreyer and Bradbeer.
“Enola Holmes” tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, she looks to her brothers for help but soon realizes they aren’t interested in solving the case, so she runs away to London to find her. Soon, she finds herself in the middle of a conspiracy that could change political history.
Brown is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” She most recently starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and will next be seen in “Godzilla vs. Kong” in November. She is represented by WME, PCMA Management and Productions, and Shelter PR.
Bradbeer’s recent credits include “Killing Eve,” “Fleabag” and “Ramy.” He is represented by United Agents.
The 10 Most Terrifying Shots of Superman's CGI Mouth in 'Justice League' (Photos)
We're starting this off with a normal picture of Henry Cavill as Superman from "Batman V Superman," just so you have a point of reference for how horrifying the rest of these pictures are going to be. As you may know, "Justice League" underwent significant reshoots under the supervision of Joss Whedon, and Paramount would not allow him to shave his "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" mustache while participating in those reshoots. Warner Bros' solution was to try to cover up the mustache with CGI -- but it doesn't work. Now that "Justice League" is out on home video and we can examine high-quality screencaps, let's take a look at the worst shots of that horrendous CGI lip, in the order in which their scenes occurred in the movie.
One of the most troubling scenes is actually the very first of the movie: an old cell phone video taken by some kids before Superman died in "Batman V Superman." This is the first full shot of his face, which immediately sets off all sorts of red flags. What an incredible choice of first impressions by Joss Whedon and Warner Bros.
For the record, I don't blame the CGI folks for this. I think mankind was simply not meant to digitally remove mustaches from a movie character's face.
The CGI lip obviously was a hot topic of conversation when "Justice League" was released in theaters, folks pulled this shot (taken just after he was resurrected) from a pirated copy of the movie to make jokes about it. We are proud to present a high quality version of that image for you here.
It's a wonder that Lois still loved him after he smiled at her like this.
Maybe the most overall disconcerting bit is when Superman uses his ice breath to freeze Steppenwolf's axe. He's not even recognizable as Henry Cavill there.
What a gift, forcing us to look at this horrific thing from another, more grotesque angle.
The mid-credits scene, where Superman and the Flash decide to race to see who's faster, might have been cute were it not for, well, you know know what the issue is by now. Below are three other shots from that scene -- truly it is a wealth of horrors, including this part where I don't even know how to describe what his mouth is doing.
If you really want the full CGI lip experience you should watch "Justice League" in 4K and Dolby Vision, as I did earlier this week. It's so much worse!
In this part he kind of looks like Michael Shannon, who played General Zod in "Man of Steel."
AGH! They actually ended the movie with this almost-freeze frame. Good lord.
