‘Britney vs Spears’ Promises ‘No More Secrets’ in First Trailer for Netflix Doc (Video)

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary “Britney vs Spears,” teasing pieces of the pop star’s fight to end her conservatorship dating all the way back to January of 2009.

The documentary is set to illuminate just how much distrust there was between the pop star and her family, and what it was that finally got people to start opening up about her conservatorship. You can watch the full trailer for the Netflix documentary in the video above.

The film is set to feature “years-long investigative work” along with “exclusive interviews and new documents” from people previously quiet on the subject, but “without utilizing the traumatic images that have previously defined her.”

Netflix’s documentary will be directed by Erin Lee Carr, who teamed up with journalist Jenny Eliscu to uncover more pieces of the story. Carr is known for previously directing the Netflix miniseries “How to Fix a Drug Scandal” and the HBO documentary “At the Heart of Gold” about the scandal surrounding physician Larry Nassar and the U.S. Olympic gymnast team.

Netflix’s take on the singer’s circumstances comes after “Framing Britney Spears,” from The New York Times and FX, which focused on Spears’s conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, as well as the “Free Britney” movement surrounding her court battle, released in February.

Earlier this month, the singer’s father filed a petition with the court to officially dissolve her conservatorship, on the basis of questioning “whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

The FX documentary also shined a light on how the media obsessed over Britney Spears for years, as well as the often misogynistic narratives in the coverage that followed her. Attention about the documentary even led to Justin Timberlake, who once dated Spears, to issue an apology to both her and Janet Jackson for how he “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

“Britney vs Spears” will be released on Netflix on September 28, 2021.