Netflix Cancels ‘Pulse’ and Shondaland’s ‘The Residence’ After One Season Each

Netflix has axed two of its spring originals — the medical drama “Pulse” and the Shondaland murder mystery “The Residence,” TheWrap has learned. As for “No Good Deed,” the streamer has yet to make a renewal decision about the show starring Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow.

“Pulse” was notable as it was Netflix’s first big medical drama, a genre that has long been successful on television. Both “ER” and “Grey’s Anatomy” fall into that category, and they remain two of the most beloved and widely referenced shows in television history. While Netflix’s medical play may have failed, HBO’s certainly didn’t. “The Pitt,” which came out months before the April premiere of “Pulse,” was a massive hit for the streamer.

As for “The Residence,” which premiered in late March, the White House murder mystery starring Uzo Aduba was created by Paul William Davies and is based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book, “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” The series was the fourth Shondaland series to come to Netflix after “Bridgerton,” “Inventing Anna” and “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

The fate of “No Good Deed” is far more optimistic. There have been conversations about a theoretical second installment starring new characters, according to a Deadline report.

These two cancelations are a bit surprising since Netflix has been on a bit of a hot streak when it comes to its scripted content. Recent series such as “Ransom Canyon,” “North of North,” “Four Seasons,” “Devil May Cry,” “Beauty in Black,” “Nobody Wants This,” “Geek Girl,” “Man on the Inside” and “The Vince Staples Show” all scored second seasons. Additionally, “Tires” received a Season 3 as did “Survival of the Thickest” and “My Life with the Walter Boys.” Netflix has also ordered new seasons for “Bridgerton,” “The Diplomat,” “Lincoln Lawyer” and “Sweet Magnolias.”