Netflix Chief Talent Officer Jessica Neal Leaves Company

Netflix executive Jessica Neal is stepping down from her position as chief talent officer, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Neal first joined the company in 2006 and was promoted to her current position in 2017. No reason was given for her exit and no replacement was immediately named.

“We are incredibly grateful to Jessica Neal for building and leading a best-in-class talent organization over these past four years,” Netflix co-CEO Reed Hasting said in a statement. “She has been a trusted and valued partner, and we wish her the very best.”

Neal added in her own statement: “Leading the talent organization at Netflix, and seeing the business and so many careers thrive, has been an incredible experience. I want to thank Reed, Ted, and all my stunning colleagues who have made every day memorable and gratifying.”

Neal previously held positions in human resources at Coursera and Scopely, serving as chief people officer at the mobile gaming company. She also serves on the board of directors of the Association for Talent Development.