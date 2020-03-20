Netflix will create a $1 million fund to help the creative community affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos announced Friday.
“Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally – leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs. These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis,” he said in a statement. “This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide. So we’ve created a $100 million fund to help with hardship in the creative community.”
He explained that most of the fund will go towards the workers on Netflix’s own productions, who are hit hardest by the pandemic: “We’re in the process of working out exactly what this means, production by production. This is in addition to the two weeks pay we’ve already committed to the crew and cast on productions we were forced to suspend last week.”
And $15 million of the fund will go to third parties and nonprofits offering emergency relief to out-of-work crew and cast in countries where Netflix has a big production base. Also, $1 million each will go to the SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Disaster Fund, the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Actors Fund Emergency Assistance, while $1 million will be split between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes.
“In other regions, including Europe, Latin America and Asia where we have a big production presence, we are working with existing industry organizations to create similar creative community emergency relief efforts,” he said.
“What’s happening is unprecedented. We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time,” Sarandos concluded.
According to the CDC, there are more than 15,000 total cases in the United States, with over 200 total deaths due to the virus.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" will debut on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream beginning March 20.
"Emma"
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters.
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. Now it's due on VOD on March 24.
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hits VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. will release the Ben Affleck drama -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was rushed to digital platforms, made available for purchase on Friday, March 20. The film will join Disney+ on April 3.
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and, as of this pubbing, has grossed $306 million worldwide. It will be available on demand starting on March 31.
