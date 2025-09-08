Netflix Greenlights Coming-of-Age Drama Series ‘Crew Girl’ From Vivian Lin | Exclusive

Netflix has greenlit a new coming-of-age drama series, titled “Crew Girl,” from showrunner Vivian Lin, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Hailing from Thunderbird Entertainment’s Great Pacific Media, “Crew Girl” follows 16-year-old female rower Teagan (Miku Martineau) who becomes the coxswain of a dysfunctional all-boys rowing team at an elite East Coast prep school. Production for the series is officially underway in Victoria, British Columbia.

Lin (“SkyMed,” “The Lake”) serves as writer and showrunner for the series, and executive produces alongside Jeff Norton (“Geek Girl,” “Finding Her Edge”), Lindsay Macadam, Hillary Zwick Turner, Tony Chung and Lori Massini.

“Crew Girl” will follow the warring rivals, messy romantic entanglements and betrayed friendships that spill drama both in and out of the boat, per the official logline. “Not to mention her complicated relationship with her mom, Ella. The team’s a mess, her life’s a mess,” the logline reads. “Can she fix both and win?”

In addition to Martineau (“Bet,” “Kate,” “Star Trek: Section 31”), “Crew Girl” stars Jessica Paré (“Seal Team,” “Mad Men”) as Ella, Samuel Braun (“The Marshmallow Experiment,” “Time Cut,” “Bad Genius”) as Josh, Kyle Clark (“Hello, Goodbye and Everything,” “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” “Riverdale”) as Cam and Thomas Cadrot (“Scream,” “So Help Me Todd,” “Family Law”) as Coach Hayden.

“Crew Girl” adds to Netflix’s growing slate of YA series, which includes “My Life with the Walter Boys,” “Ginny & Georgia,” “XO, Kitty,” “Heartstopper,” “Outer Banks” and “Never Have I Ever,” among others.

Great Pacific Media, which is Thunderbird Entertainment’s scripted and unscripted live action division, is also behind “Sidelined: The QB and Me,” “Boot Camp,” “Kim’s Convenience,” “Mermicorno: Starfall,” “Super Team Canada,” “Molly of Denali” and “Highway Thru Hell.”