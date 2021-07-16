3 Netflix Marketing Execs Fired for Criticizing Bosses on Slack (Report)

Three senior marketing executives at Netflix have been fired for complaining about their bosses on Slack, according to THR. That number represents approximately half of Netflix’s staff at that level.

Among those criticized was Netflix CMO (chief marketing officer) Bozoma Saint John (pictured above), according to The Hollywood Reporter. As was the executives’ immediately boss, vice president of marketing for original films, Jonathan Helfgot.

THR says Helfgot reluctantly fired the trio after he “he succumbed to pressure from higher-ups at the company.”

According to sources cited in the report, Netflix’s top brass felt the Slack messages violated the company’s strict transparency culture. The fired executives were under the impression their messages were private, but months of the griping was eventually uncovered and reported by another party, the report continued.

Slack is a popular communication platform for businesses that allows for both group chatting and direct messages between individuals.

Netflix denied the nature of the Slack messages in a statement to THR: “The depiction of the slack messages in question being critical of marketing leadership is untrue,” a spokesperson told the publication.

TheWrap reached out to Netflix for this story, but we did not immediately hear back.

Last summer, Saint John exited Endeavor to replace Jackie Lee-Joe as Netflix CMO. At the time, a Netflix insider told TheWrap that Lee-Joe left the job after less than one year for “personal reasons.”

As TheWrap exclusively reported, Saint John was offered a roughly $7 million payday to work for the streamer. That package was “dramatically more” than what she was earning at Endeavor, a personal familiar with her deal told TheWrap.

Prior to her Endeavor tenure, Saint John held top marketing roles at Uber, Apple Music and Pepsi-Cola North America. The highly sought after marketing executive has been vocal in the past about knowing your worth, especially as a Black woman, and demanding equal pay.