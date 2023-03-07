Just weeks after the shows premiered, Netflix has given Season 2 renewals to the golf docuseries “Full Swing” and the tennis docuseries “Break Point,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” Brandon Riegg, Vice President of unscripted and documentary Series for Netflix, said. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

“Full Swing” premiered Feb. 15 and was an immediate hit for Netflix. Featuring the biggest names in golf, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Brooks Koepka, the first two episodes debuted in the top 10 of the streaming charts, part of a larger trend of sports-programming success on streaming.

“Full Swing” is executive produced by Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen of Vox Media Studios; and Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films. The show, per Netflix, “follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, across a relentless season of competition. The golfers endure a high-stakes schedule week in and week out, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the PGA TOUR. The documentary gives fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete – and succeed – at the highest level in men’s professional golf.”

“Break Point” is being released in two parts, the first of which premiered on Netflix Jan 13. The second part — episodes 6-10 — is set to premiere in June.

Executive produced by Martin and Gay-Rees from Box to Box Films, the show “follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in the biggest and most grueling events in tennis with hopes of emerging as champion and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year traveling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players.”