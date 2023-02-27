Jordan Spieth in Netflix's "Full Swing" documentary

Jordan Spieth in Netflix's "Full Swing" documentary

Netflix Takes a ‘Full Swing’ at Sports – and Lands on the Green | Charts

by | February 27, 2023 @ 4:00 PM

The golf docuseries featuring Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas could presage a bigger push

Netflix continued its experimentation with sports-related content this past week with its latest golf documentary, “Full Swing,” jumping into the top streaming charts.

Featuring the biggest names in golf, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Brooks Koepka, the first two episodes of “Full Swing” scored for the streamer, securing two of the top 10 programs on the streaming charts last week, according to the latest Wrap Report, which highlights TV viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs, and balanced to the U.S. Census.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

