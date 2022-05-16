Netflix’s Geeked Week — a five-day virtual fan event which began last year to premiere exclusive news from the streamer — released a trailer for its upcoming content and announced a new set of hosts for this year’s festivities, taking place June 6-10.

The trailer, narrated by David Harbour of “Stranger Things,” promises new footage and information about titles like “The Sandman,” based on the 1990s DC Comics of the same name and starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The streamer also teased updates on the highly anticipated third season of “The Umbrella Academy,” action-thriller “The Gray Man,” which features Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and — of course — “Stranger Things.”

“It’s time to admit that geeks are f—ing great,” Harbour says in the clip. “We are the hyper-passionate, the super-curious, the ones willing to dive into the unknown — or get scared sh–less by it, either way works. Welcome to worlds that give us those edge-of-your-couch, spill-your-beer, p—-your-pants moments.”

Other titles include “Manifest,” “Alice in Borderland,” “Day Shift,” “Resident Evil,” “The Sea Beast,” “Sweet Tooth,” “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” “Locke & Key,” “Spiderhead,” “First Kill,” “The Cuphead Show!,” “The School for Good and Evil,” “The Dragon Prince,” “Wendell & Wild,” “Day Shift” and “Shadow and Bone.” Netflix will also premiere first looks at new games.

Geeked Week will unfold on Netflix’s website and on social media platforms Twitter, Instagram, Twitch and Facebook, with hosts Jacob Bertrand (“Cobra Kai”), entertainment TikToker Megan Cruz (@jstoobs), Jaeden Martell (“It”), Reece Feldman (TikTok star @guywithamoviecamera), Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets”), Tiffany Smith (“Masters of the Universe: Revelation”), Felicia Day (“Supernatural”), B. Dave Walters (“Master Dater”), Canadian video game journalist Geoff Keighley and gamer Mari Takahashi.

The streamer said that each day will be “jam-packed” with “cast reveals, talent appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements” covering more than 60 projects. Each day will be dedicated to a set theme, beginning with series on Monday and followed by film (Tuesday), animation (Wednesday) and games (Friday). Netflix reserved an entire day for “Stranger Things”-related content on Thursday.

Last year’s event offered first looks and behind-the-scenes tidbits for titles like “La Casa de Papel” and “Cowboy Bebop.”