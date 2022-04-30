Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2022

After almost three absurdly long years, “Stranger Things” Season 4 is just around the corner. A tentpole series for Netflix — at a whopping production cost of reportedly $30 million per episode — the fan-favorite sci-fi show that launched its young adult cast, led by Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, into superstardom will be dropping new episodes May 27.

And, according to the Emmy-winning series’ executive producer Shawn Levy, it’s going to be “harrowing,” “cinematic” and “epic.” He told TheWrap in a recent interview, “This is so much more story and runtime than ever before, not by a little. By a lot.”

The last month of spring will also see the return of reality series titles like “The Circle” — a social media-driven competition series where players catfish, befriend and flirt with each other with the aim of winning a grand cash prize — and “Bling Empire” — which centers on a group of uber-wealthy Asian American friends in Beverly Hills.

On May 2, Netflix will also bring back the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month collection — “Our Roots, Our Stories” — that launched last year.

Check out all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in May below.

Available May 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Available May 4

40 Years Young

The Circle: Season 4

El marginal: Season 5

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Summertime: Season 3

Available May 5

Blood Sisters

Clark

The Pentaverate

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies

Available May 6

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Welcome to Eden

Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

Available May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5

Workin’ Moms: Season 6

42 Days of Darkness

Brotherhood: Season 2

Operation Mincemeat

Our Father

The Getaway King

Available May 12

Maverix

Savage Beauty

Available May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

New Heights

Senior Year

Available May 14

Borrego

Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

Blippi’s Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden

Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

Available May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

Available May 19

A Perfect Pairing

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

The G Word with Adam Conover

Insiders: Season 2

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

Available May 20

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Available May 22

One Piece

Available May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2

Godspeed

Sea of Love

Available May 25

Larva Pendant

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

Available May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

Available May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1