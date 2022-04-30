We've Got Hollywood Covered
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in May 2022

Yes, believe it or not, “Stranger Things” Season 4 is finally around the corner

| April 30, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
stranger things season 4

Courtesy of Netflix

After almost three absurdly long years, “Stranger Things” Season 4 is just around the corner. A tentpole series for Netflix — at a whopping production cost of reportedly $30 million per episode — the fan-favorite sci-fi show that launched its young adult cast, led by Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, into superstardom will be dropping new episodes May 27.

And, according to the Emmy-winning series’ executive producer Shawn Levy, it’s going to be “harrowing,” “cinematic” and “epic.” He told TheWrap in a recent interview, “This is so much more story and runtime than ever before, not by a little. By a lot.”

The last month of spring will also see the return of reality series titles like “The Circle” — a social media-driven competition series where players catfish, befriend and flirt with each other with the aim of winning a grand cash prize — and “Bling Empire” — which centers on a group of uber-wealthy Asian American friends in Beverly Hills. 

On May 2, Netflix will also bring back the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month collection — “Our Roots, Our Stories” — that launched last year.

Check out all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix in May below.

Available May 1

42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail

Available May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2

Available May 3

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Available May 4

40 Years Young
The Circle: Season 4
El marginal: Season 5
Meltdown: Three Mile Island
Summertime: Season 3

Available May 5

Blood Sisters
Clark
The Pentaverate
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies

Available May 6

Along for the Ride
Marmaduke
The Sound of Magic
Thar
The Takedown
Welcome to Eden

Available May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

Available May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

Available May 10

Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6
42 Days of Darkness
Brotherhood: Season 2
Operation Mincemeat
Our Father
The Getaway King

Available May 12

Maverix
Savage Beauty

Available May 13

Bling Empire: Season 2
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
The Lincoln Lawyer
New Heights
Senior Year

Available May 14

Borrego

Available May 15

PJ Masks: Season 4

Available May 16

Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden

Available May 17

The Future Diary: Season 2

Available May 18

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The Perfect Family
Toscana
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3

Available May 19

A Perfect Pairing
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
The G Word with Adam Conover
Insiders: Season 2
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

Available May 20

Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
Wrong Side of the Tracks

Available May 22

One Piece

Available May 23

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2
Godspeed
Sea of Love

Available May 25

Larva Pendant
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5

Available May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3

Available May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

Available May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

Available May 31

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

