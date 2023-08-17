Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Shows Continued Strength in Originals | Charts

Netflix has long distinguished itself from the streaming competition through its extensive pipeline of original content, and there is perhaps no greater illustration of that strategy’s success than this week’s Wrap Report for the week of Aug. 7-13.

Netflix originals captured the top four spots on the week’s chart, and five of the top six. This squares with Samba TV data analyzing the first half of 2023 which found that 80% of the top 15 streaming series and 87% of the top 15 streaming movies were Netflix originals. With the bulk of original programming outlays going toward scripted titles for global streamers, these titles continue to reap a return with strong viewership.