Go Pro Today

Netflix in Talks to Acquire Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ in 8-Figure Deal

Berry’s directorial debut is a drama about a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career

| September 11, 2020 @ 10:06 AM Last Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 10:38 AM
Bruised Halle Berry

Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures

Netflix is in talks to acquire Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” in an eight-figure deal for worldwide rights, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Berry’s directorial debut is a mixed martial arts drama that centers on a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career. According to Toronto International Film Festival website, Jackie “Justice” (Berry) has been working multiple jobs and barely scraping by ever since losing an important match years ago. When her boyfriend, Desi (Adan Canto), manages to trick her into going to an underground fight, her passion for the sport is reignited. As Jackie prepares to go back to “the only thing she is good at,” the son she once abandoned is dropped off at her doorstep. Confronted by her past choices and traumas, Jackie will have to fight to reclaim the two most meaningful things she has walked away from: six-year-old Manny and an MMA title.

The Netflix acquisition would be the first major deal at TIFF in which the streamer got a preemptive look at the film screening at the festival as a work in progress. Endeavor Content is repping the filmmakers in the deal. Multiple outlets are reporting the sale would be in the high teens and close to $20 million. Sierra/Affinity is repping international rights.

Also Read: Michael Shannon, Patrick Schwarzenegger Drama 'Echo Boomers' Picked Up by Saban Ahead of TIFF Premiere

Berry stars in the film along with Adan Canto, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Sheila Atim. “Bruised” was written by Michelle Rosenfarb. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Terry Dougas, Linda Gottlieb, Gillian Hormel, and Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis.

Deadline first reported the news.

10 Buzziest Movies for Sale in Toronto, From Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboy' to Mark Wahlberg's 'Good Joe Bell' (Photos)

  • Toronto Buzziest Titles
  • Bruised Halle Berry Romulus Entertainment/Thunder Road Pictures
  • Concrete Cowboy Idris Elba Caleb McLaughlin Lee Daniels Entertainment/Tucker Tooley Entertainment
  • Good Joe Bell Mark Wahlberg Endeavor Content
  • I Care A Lot Black Bear Pictures
  • MLK/FBI Field of Vision
  • New Order The Match Factory
  • Naomi Watts Getty Images
  • BRON Studios
  • Four Knights Films
  • THE WATER MAN David Oyelowo Photo Credit Karen Ballard
  • Ammonite Neon
1 of 12

TIFF 2020: “Pieces of a Woman,” “The Water Man,” “I Care A Lot” and more are getting attention from buyers

What the Cannes virtual marketplace proved earlier this year is that even without the in-person meetings, the red carpet galas and all the press hype, there's still room for a lucrative sales market surrounding these virtual events. While that's true of this year's Toronto International Film Festival, the hybrid physical and virtual fest is operating on a slimmed-down lineup of movies. And with Oscar eligibility requirements pushed back to 2021, there isn't the same need for all of these movies to make a splash. That said, we are looking forward to quite a bit at this year's TIFF, and so are buyers.

Also Read: How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival’s (Virtual) Sales Market

View In Gallery

Related Content