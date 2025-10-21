Netflix Lands ‘Catan’ Rights in Wide-Ranging Deal

Netflix has acquired exclusive global rights to adapt the board game “Catan” into multiple film and television projects, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The deal with Asmodee Entertainment includes both scripted and unscripted content spanning live-action films, animated projects and TV series. The deal was negotiated by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher on behalf of Asmodee and Catan GmbH.

Based on “Catan” by Klaus Teuber, originally released in 1995 as “The Settlers of Catan,” the upcoming projects will be the first adaptation to bring the fictional island of Catan — a place where settlers must navigate bountiful and varied landscapes, shifting alliances and limited resources, while robbers roam the land — to life through a richly imagined narrative.

“Catan” has sold over 45 million copies and translated into over 40 languages. Its compelling blend of strategy, resource negotiation and world-building has sparked a worldwide fanbase across generations and cultures.

The projects will be produced by Darren Kyman from Asmodee, Pete Fenlon from Catan Studio and Guido and Benjamin Teuber from the Teuber family. Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment is also attached as producer.

“Millions of people are enjoying ‘Catan’ since it was created and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming. I’m thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe, I find it exciting for the future of the brand,” Thomas Koegler, CEO of Asmodee, said in a statement. “It’s also a testament that board gaming is truly part of pop culture and a popular form of entertainment in everyone’s homes, and I’m delighted to continue Asmodee’s relationship with Netflix.”

“Anyone who has played ‘Catan’ knows that the intense strategy at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama,” Jinny Howe, Head of Scripted Series, US and Canada, Netflix, added. “We’re thrilled to partner across series, features, animation, and games to bring this world to life for hardcore ‘Settlers’ and new fans alike.”

“When our father Klaus Teuber first introduced ‘Catan’ thirty years ago, he imagined an aspirational world where people would gather by trading, building and settling together — both at the table and beyond it,” Benjamin and Guido Teuber, co-CEOs of CATAN GmbH, shared. “This collaboration with Netflix marks an exciting new chapter in that journey. For three decades, ‘Catan’ has connected families and friends around the world. Now, we’re thrilled to see it inspire storytelling on a global stage — staying true to our father’s vision of creativity, strategy and human connection.”

The “Catan” IP joins Netflix’s growing slate of game-based content, which includes “Arcane,” “Castlevania,” “Exploding Kittens” and upcoming projects based on “Assassin’s Creed,” “Monopoly” and “Gears of War.”