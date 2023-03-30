As part of a restructuring of Netflix’s film division, longtime company veterans Lisa Nishimura and Ian Bricke have exited the company, TheWrap has learned.

Prior to their departures, Nishimura headed up the Indie film and documentary group, while Bricke served as vice president of indie films. Live action films are now being overseen by Kira Goldberg, Ori Marmur, and Niija Kuykendall.

In a statement, film division boss Scott Stuber said, “Lisa Nishimura joined Netflix in the DVD days, and as the company moved into streaming, she built our original documentary and stand-up comedy divisions from the ground up, and established Netflix as a powerhouse in both spaces. Her documentary work includes American Factory, My Octopus Teacher, Making a Murderer and Tiger King; and on the narrative film side her work includes Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and the upcoming They Cloned Tyrone, Rustin and NYAD. Along the way, she has been a champion for inclusion on and off screen, a leader and mentor to countless colleagues, and a trusted partner to the creative community.”

About Bricke, Stuber said, “Ian Bricke has been at the company for more than a decade, building and leading our independent film team, attracting filmmakers like Tamara Jenkins, Nicole Holofcener, and Mark and Jay Duplass. He also championed fan favorites like The Kissing Booth and established our Emerging Filmmaker Initiative. We thank them both for their contributions to making us a world-class film studio and wish them the best for the future.”

Variety first reported the story.