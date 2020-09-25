Go Pro Today

Netflix Acquires French Director Maïwenn’s Drama ‘DNA’

Drama was an official selection of Cannes 2020 and will open theatrically in France on October 28

| September 25, 2020 @ 7:34 AM
Maiwenn Cannes DNA

Getty Images

Netflix has acquired the French drama “DNA,” the latest film from actress and filmmaker Maïwenn in which she also stars and explores her Algerian family heritage.

Netflix picked up the English-language rights for the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the Middle East. Le Pacte has acquired the film for French audiences and will release the movie theatrically on October 28. Wild Bunch International is also handling sales rights has already secured several international territories.

“DNA” (or its French title “ADN”) was an official selection of the canceled 2020 Cannes Film Festival, and it finally made its world premiere at the Deauville American Film Festival. Here’s the synopsis:

“DNA” follows Neige, a divorced mother of three, who regularly visits her Algerian grandfather in the nursing home where he lives. She loves and respects this pillar of the family who raised her and, above all, protected her from toxic parents. Relationships between the various family members are difficult, rife with bitterness and resentment. Luckily, Neige can count on the good-humored support of her ex, François.

Also Read: 'Cuties' Director Blames Poster for Right-Wing Attacks: 'People Judged Without Understanding the Real Message'

“DNA” stars Fanny Ardant, Louis Garrel, Dylan Robert, Marine Vacth, Caroline Chaniolleau, Alain Françon, Florent Lacger, Henri-Noël Tabary, Omar Marwan and Maïwenn.

Maïwenn directed from a screenplay she wrote with Mathieu Demy. “DNA” is a production of Why Not Productions and Arte France Cinéma. The executive producers are Mélissa Malinbaum and Martine Cassinelli.

Following its premiere at Deauville, “DNA” played at the ongoing San Sebastian Film Festival and will next play the Zurich Film Festival.

Jesse Eisenberg, Antonio Banderas and 19 More Portraits From TheWrap's Cannes Studio (Photos)

  • Cannes 2019 gallery split
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo Sbaraglia, Pain and Glory
  • Emily Beecham, Little Joe
  • Lu Huang, Blind Mountain and Summer of Changsha
  • Jesse Eisenberg, Vivarium
  • Lorcan Finnegan, Vivarium
  • Leyna Bloom, Port Authority
  • Pippa Bianco, Share
  • Claude Lelouch, The Best Years of a Life
  • Marianne Denicourt, Claude Lelouch, and Monica Bellucci, The Best Years of a Life
  • Ladj Ly, Les Misérables
  • Karim Ainouz, The Invisible Life
  • Johnny Ma, To Live To Sing
  • Edward Watts and Waad Al Kateab, For Sama
  • Christophe Honoré, On a Magical Night
  • Christophe Honoré and Chiara Mastroianni, On a Magical Night
  • Benoît Debie, Lux Æterna
  • Anna Fishbeyn, Galaxy 360
  • Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Vasilisa Perelygina Kantemir Balagov, Beanpole
  • Alexander Rodnyansky and Kantemir Balago, Beanpole
  • Antonio Banderas and Leonardo Sbaraglia, Pain and Glory
  • Monaco’s IEFTA
  • Monaco’s IEFTA
1 of 24

Stars and filmmakers stop by TheWrap’s studio at La Journée by The Land

Stars and filmmakers stop by TheWrap's studio at La Journée by The Land

View In Gallery

Related Content