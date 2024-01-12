The streaming industry is recognized for its oligopolistic nature, where key platforms hold considerable market power. Even as Netflix cements itself as the undisputed market leader, the trend is not towards a monopolistic market, but a more competitive one.

Parrot Analytics data provides insight into this using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), a widely used measure of market concentration. This index, calculated from the TV demand shares of streaming networks, helps track market concentration trends over time. A higher HHI indicates greater market concentration due to higher shares held by main networks.

Since early 2020, both the U.S. and global streaming markets have become increasingly competitive. In the U.S.,