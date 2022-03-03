Netflix’s ‘Nailed It! Halloween’ Shuts Down After Crew Walks Out Halfway Through New Season

Production on Netflix’s “Nailed It! Halloween” was shut down Tuesday after crew members on the cooking competition show went on strike in a bid to join IATSE. The union is on strike against the reality series’ producers, Magical Elves, and asked union members not to cross the picket line.

In Los Angeles, California, the @IATSE is on strike against the production "Nailed It" produced by Magical Elves. This production has yet to negotiate with the IATSE, and we are asking Local 600 members to NOT cross the picket line. (1/2) #UnionStrong #1u — IATSE Local 600 (@ICGLocal600) March 1, 2022

An IATSE confirmed the strike to TheWrap, “The approximately 50 person crew on Season 7 of Netflix’s unscripted baking competition ‘Nailed It!’ are on strike for union representation since Tuesday evening. If organized, this would be the first season under a union agreement. There was a picket line this week in L.A., and this involves all 13 of our West Coast Studio Locals.

According to Deadline‘s report, Netflix and producers decided to stop production halfway through the season rather than meet with the crew members who walked out. The four episodes that were finished are expected to run this fall, but there’s no word from Netflix if this means the end of the “Nailed It!” franchise.

A union source told Deadline, “I know for sure that it’s shut down. They’d rather shut down than sign a union contract. They’re notoriously nonunion.”

The popular reality series, in which contestants get baking disasters disastrously wrong, debuted in 2018 with current host Nicole Byer. It has been nominated for three consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Competition Program and two PGA Awards.

Reps for Netflix, Byer, and Magical Elves did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.