Netflix’s New Subtitle Options Explained: How Does the New Feature Work?

In an effort to provide a more tailored, comfortable and cohesive viewing experience for those who use subtitles, Netflix has rolled out a new set of options for caption-users.

“Fifty percent of Americans say they watch content with subtitles most of the time,” Netflix said as it introduced the new feature on the news section of its site. “It’s a habit we see reflected on Netflix too—nearly half of all viewing hours on Netflix in the U.S. happen with subtitles or captions on, so we’re making the experience even better for members.”

The streamer added that it implemented the option in conjunction with the premiere of Season 5 of “You,” the final season of the thriller series.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How does the new Netflix subtitle feature work?

Essentially, Netflix’s new subtitle feature, Audio Description, offers subscribers an audible description of the actions happening in a series or film. For example, if a character is dancing on the floor in a packed room, the actions will be described in the viewer’s preferred language.

“Just in time for all the twists, inner monologues and intense eye contact in the final season of ‘You’ — we’re introducing a new option: original language subtitles that show only the spoken dialogue,” Netflix said in its statement. “Until now, if you wanted subtitles in the original language, you’d turn on Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH/CC), which includes not only dialogue but also audio cues like [phone buzzing] or [dramatic music swells], as well as speaker names.”

Its explanation continued: “When you open the language picker while watching the new season, you’ll now see two subtitle options in English: English, which shows only the spoken dialogue, and English (CC), which includes both dialogue and audio cues like [door slams]. And we’re not stopping at English — these subtitles will be available on all new Netflix originals in every language we offer in addition to SDH/CC going forward.”

In addition, Netflix is also giving its subscribers the ability to make the text on their subtitles larger or smaller.

The feature will be available on all new shows and films on Netflix going forward, starting today.