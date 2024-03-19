Netflix and NFL Films Team Up for Sports Docuseries ‘Receiver’

The team behind Netflix’s “Quarterback” is regrouping for a new deep dive into the NFL, “Receiver.”

A continuation of the 2023 sports docuseries, “Receiver” will follow five of the NFL’s best pass catchers during the 2023 season both on and off the field. Specifically, the docuseries will focus on Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions and George Kittle and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Receiver” will premiere in the summer of 2024 and will be comprised of eight 45-minute episodes. The series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the ‘Receiver’ world after the success of our ‘Quarterback’ series,” Gabe Spitzer, vice president of nonfiction sports for Netflix, said in a press release. “NFL Films and Omaha Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.”

“We were thrilled last summer to see audiences all over the world diving into the lives of NFL quarterbacks,” Joe Zucco, supervising producer for NFL Films, said. “We believe the extraordinary skills, dedication and passion of the NFL’s great wide receivers – and one tight end – will make a perfect follow-up.”

“As we did with ‘Quarterback,’ we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best,” Peyton Manning said.

Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz will executive produce the project for Omaha Productions, and Patrick Mahomes will EP for 2PM Productions. As for NFL Films, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow will executive produce for that organization.

“Quarterback” continued Netflix’s streak of winning sports docuseries, placing on the streamer’s Top 10 list three weeks in a row. It joined other popular sports docuseries on the streamer such as “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Full Swing,” “NASCAR: Full Speed” and “Untold,” just to name a few of these projects.

It also comes at a time when Netflix is investing more in live sports. Last November, the streamer hosted its first live sporting event with the Netflix Cup. It will also become the new home of WWE’s “Raw” starting in 2025.