Netflix Orders ‘Far Cry’ and ‘Captain Laserhawk’ Anime Series

Netflix has ordered an anime series based on the popular Ubisoft game “Far Cry,” as well as its offshoot “Captain Laserhawk.”

Both announcements were made Friday during the streaming service’s “Geeked Week” event.

There have been five “Far Cry” games, each revolving around the main character working against a fearsome dictator that controls a particular island or isolated region. “Far Cry 6,” which will see Giancarlo Esposito voice the main antagonist (he has some experience there), is due out in October. The first game was released in 2004.

The series will be produced by Ubisoft’s Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gérard Guillemot.

“Captain Laserhawk,” from Adi Shankar, is based on “Far Cry 3” expansion “Blood Dragon.” “Laserhawk” features alter egos of Ubisoft characters in a highly referenced homage to the early 1980s.

Shankar is the creator and executive producer with Juguet, Revon and Guillemot once again producing. Bobbypills is the production studio.

